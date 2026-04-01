Minister Of Economy And Tourism Reviews Local Flour Distribution And Production Operations At Grand Mills

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Ministry, in coordination with local economic departments and relevant authorities, monitors strategic stock levels at suppliers and retail outlets on a daily basis

Abu Dhabi, April 2026 – H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, visited Grand Mills, a prominent UAE company in the food industries sector, to review local flour production and distribution operations, monitor the strategic stock levels, and enhance the partnership between the government and private sectors. The Minister of Economy and Tourism was received by senior officials of the company.

H.E. Bin Touq affirmed that the UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, has been keen to build an advanced food security infrastructure based on global best practices. This has contributed to the development and growth of food industries and enhanced the production efficiencies of food companies, in line with the country's vision to strengthen the sector's competitiveness.

H.E. said:“The flour industry in the UAE is witnessing remarkable development, as local mills, such as Grand Mills, contribute to efficiently meeting local market needs, alongside enhancing the presence of Emirati food products in foreign markets. This reflects the competitiveness of this vital sector and its ability to support the country's food security system and enhance the sustainability of food supply chains.”

“The UAE has adopted a proactive approach in managing strategic stock and supply chains to ensure the continued, efficient, and abundant flow of goods and food products in the markets. We, at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with local economic departments and relevant authorities, continue to monitor stock levels at suppliers and retail outlets on a daily basis, and conduct precise analyses of the adequacy levels for each commodity. There are also periodic assessments of the strategic stock levels of basic commodities and supply and demand processes,” H.E. added.

Salmeen Al Ameri, Managing Director and CEO of Agthia Group, said:“The visit of His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri to the Grand Mills factory reflects the vital role the company plays in supporting the UAE's food security system. As an integral part of Agthia Group, Grand Mills continues its operations in line with the Group's strategic directions, enhancing its position as a strategic partner in supporting the country's food supplies. Through operational efficiency and flexible, reliable supply chains, Grand Mills ensures the continuous availability of flour and feed, maintaining the stability of essential commodity supplies, thereby contributing to enhancing the sustainability of food security and consolidating the UAE's long-term resilience.”

Grand Mills has high production capacity that contributes to meeting local market needs, with future expansion plans to increase production in line with demand growth and to enhance food security in the UAE.

During the visit, the Minister of Economy and Tourism reviewed the workflow within Grand Mills and its operational plans for the upcoming phase, including flour production and grain chain management, in addition to animal feed production. The company's activities also extend to managing and developing consumer businesses through a diverse portfolio of brands, alongside its extensive local presence via its own distribution network.