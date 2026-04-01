Ecuador Secures $394 Million IMF Disbursement As Oil Prices Boost Outlook

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Ecuador reached a technical agreement with the IMF for a $394 million disbursement under its $5 billion Extended Fund Facility program

- The country has now drawn $3.33 billion - 66% of the total - with the remaining funds conditional on continued fiscal reforms through 2028

- The IMF praised Ecuador's return to international capital markets in January 2026 and noted that rising oil prices will strengthen its external position

Ecuador and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement on the fifth review of the country's Extended Fund Facility program, opening the path for a $394 million disbursement. The deal, announced Tuesday, follows meetings between an IMF team led by Patrizia Tumbarello and Ecuadorian authorities in Quito and Washington during February and March.

The disbursement remains subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board and confirmation of financing commitments from international partners. The 48-month program, in place since 2024, totals $5 billion - of which $3.33 billion has already been disbursed, representing approximately 66% of the total.

What Ecuador Delivered

The IMF noted that Ecuador met key structural benchmarks in two areas: the fiscal regime for mining and anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing reforms. GDP growth was strong in 2025, driven by domestic demand and non-oil exports.

Tumbarello highlighted that rising international oil prices - Brent above $110 amid the Iran conflict - will favor Ecuador's external position. For a dollarized economy that depends heavily on oil revenue, the current price environment provides a fiscal buffer that was absent during the program's earlier stages.

Market Access Restored

The IMF described Ecuador 's return to international capital markets in January 2026 as a "success" - a significant endorsement for a country that defaulted on sovereign bonds as recently as 2020. The bond issuance signaled that investors are willing to extend credit to Quito again, contingent on continued program compliance.

Ecuadorian authorities committed to optimizing expenditure, increasing fiscal revenue, and resuming fiscal consolidation after weaker-than-expected results in late 2025. The government is also expanding social spending and priority investment - a balancing act between IMF conditionality and domestic political demands.

Context: Security and Economics

The IMF agreement arrives as Ecuador navigates multiple pressures simultaneously. President Noboa's 14-day military curfew ended March 29 after 1,200 arrests, underscoring the severity of the security crisis that has consumed much of his administration's political capital.

For a dollarized economy without its own monetary policy, the IMF program is the closest equivalent to a financial anchor. With $1.67 billion still available through 2028, the program's continuation signals that Ecuador - despite record homicide rates and ongoing institutional challenges - remains on track with the multilateral framework that has stabilized its finances since 2024.