Costa Rica, Uruguay, And Panama Lead LATAM Minimum Wages By Wide Margin
|Country
|USD/month
|2026 Increase
|Costa Rica
|$751
|+1.6%
|Uruguay
|$648
|+7.5%
|Panama
|$637
|Varies by sector
|Chile
|$597
|+1.9%
|Mexico
|$533
|+13%
|Honduras
|$530
|Varies by sector
|Ecuador
|$482
|Tripartite agreement
|Guatemala
|$477
|+4–7.5%
|Colombia
|$446
|+23.8%
|Paraguay
|$428
|-
|Bolivia
|$344
|-
|Peru
|$330
|-
|Brazil
|$295
|+6.8%
|Nicaragua
|$241
|-
|Argentina
|$233
|Decree (no consensus)
|Cuba
|~$5
|-
|Venezuela
|~$1
|-
Sources: Bloomberg Línea, ILO Panorama Laboral 2025, national agencies. Conversions at early 2026 exchange rates. Some countries apply multiple rates by sector.Three Stories in One Table
The ranking reveals three distinct clusters. At the top, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Panama, and Chile maintain minimum wages above $590 - reflecting relatively stable currencies, lower inflation, and institutional wage-setting mechanisms such as Uruguay's tripartite Salary Councils.
In the middle band ($330-$533), Mexico stands out for its sustained policy of double-digit annual increases - the minimum has more than tripled in dollar terms since 2018. Colombia's 23.8% hike was the region's largest in 2026 but also drew criticism from employers already facing a 50% effective tax burden.
At the bottom, the distortions are stark. Brazil's $295 minimum covers just 23% of what the Dieese estimates a family of four needs for basic expenses (R$7,067 / $1,285). Argentina's $233 reflects the peso's ongoing devaluation under Milei's stabilization program - even as poverty falls on other metrics.The Informality Problem
The ILO's Panorama Laboral 2025 noted that most Latin American countries have sustained or increased the real value of minimum wages between 2012 and 2025, with growth ranging from 10% to 60%. But the impact is limited by informality: in Guatemala, over 70% of the workforce operates outside the formal sector, making the legal minimum irrelevant for the majority.
Venezuela and Cuba sit in a category of their own. Venezuela 's formal minimum of approximately $1 has been functionally replaced by a $160 "Integral Minimum Income" combining bonuses and food stipends - still the second-lowest in the region.
Cuba's $5 minimum reflects a failed 2021 monetary reform and an economy in structural collapse. The $750 gap between Costa Rica and Venezuela captures, in a single number, the economic divergence that defines Latin America in 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment