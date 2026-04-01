IPL 2026: How Many Overseas Players Feature This Season? Numbers Revealed

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway, with four matches played so far. The IPL 2026 began with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru kicking off their quest for the title defence with a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Thereafter, the Mumbai Indians, the Rajasthan Royals, and the Punjab Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, and Gujarat Titans in Mumbai, Guwahati, and Mullanpur, respectively, with standout performances from both domestic and overseas players helping shape the early excitement of IPL 2026.

The ongoing IPL season continues to be a 74-match tournament, contrary to earlier reports suggesting 84 matches, keeping the schedule slightly shorter than initially expected. 70 league matches will be concluded on May 24, and the Play-off will begin on May 26, with Qualifier 1, followed by Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final, which will take place on May 31.

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Players' Participation in the IPL 2026

In the ongoing edition of the IPL, there are 250 players featured across all 10 franchises. Out of these 250 players, 75 are overseas players from 8 different nations. 49 overseas players were either retained by the franchises or traded to another team, and the remaining 29 players were picked at the IPL 2026 mini-auction.

Recently, three overseas players, including Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, and Australia's Spencer Johnson, terminated their contracts with their PSL franchises and joined IPL 2026 teams ahead of the ongoing season.

South Africa has the highest representation of players in IPL 2026, with 17, followed by Australia with 16, New Zealand with 12, and England also with 10 overseas players. West Indies and Sri Lanka have 9 and 8 players, respectively, while Afghanistan has four cricketers and Zimbabwe has one player representing the country in the ongoing IPL 2026.

78 - total foreign players in #IPL202617 from SAF (22%)16 from Aus (21%)12 from Eng (15%)12 from NZ (15%)9 from WI (12%)7 from SL (9%)4 from Afg (4%)1 from Zim (1%)Total: 172 IndiansNote: GT and LSG have only 7 foreign players in their squad#IPL

- Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) April 1, 2026

The number of overseas players increased from 62 in the previous IPL season to 78 in IPL 2026, reflecting teams' growing reliance on international talent to strengthen their squads. In the IPL 2024, a total of 80 overseas players were part of the 10 franchises, highlighting a steady growth in foreign player participation over the past two seasons.

Which Franchise Has Most Overseas Players?

As per the IPL rule, each franchise can As per the IPL rule, each franchise can have a maximum of 8 overseas players in their squad, with only 4 allowed in the playing XI for any match. In the IPL 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings each have 8 foreign players in their squad.

While the Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have only seven overseas players in their squads, teams are carefully balancing their rosters with top-quality domestic talent to comply with the playing XI restrictions and maintain squad flexibility throughout the season. Together, the eight franchises account for 64 of the 78 overseas players this season, while Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants contribute the remaining 14.

When it comes to the retention of overseas players, the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals lead with 7 foreign players each carried over from the previous season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Punjab Kings followed closely, retaining 6 overseas players each.

Other franchises, including Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants, retained 4 players each, Delhi Capitals retained three, while Kolkata Knight Riders retained two. The participation of overseas players in the IPL 2026 has added significant depth and experience to the squads, boosting competitiveness and giving fans exciting matchups across the tournament.

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