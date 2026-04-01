Nearly 6 Lakh Indians Return From West Asia 3 Hurt In Dubai Attack

About 5,98,000 passengers have returned to India amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, a senior government official said on Wednesday. He also shared that the incident caused by debris from an interception in Dubai yesterday, three Indian nationals sustained minor injuries, and the consulate is in close touch with them as it renders all assistance.

The authorities in Dubai confirm that the incident caused by debris from an interception that fell on houses in southern Dubai resulted in minor injuries to two Indian nationals, one Bangladeshi national, and one Sri Lankan national.

Repatriation Flights and Travel Facilitation

While addressing the inter-ministerial briefing on the latest developments in West Asia, Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, said that the overall flight situation continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region to various destinations in India. "Since February 28th, around 5,98,000 passengers have returned from the region to India. Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India," Mahajan noted.

He further added that around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today. "Around 90 flights are expected to operate from the UAE to India today. Flights are operating from various airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman to different destinations in India. With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around 8 to 10 flights to India today. Kuwait and Bahrain airspace remains closed. Jazeera Airways of Kuwait and Gulf Air of Bahrain have been operating non-scheduled commercial flights from Dammam airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India," Mahajan further informed.

He also said that due to flight restrictions and airspace closure, the travel of Indian nationals is being facilitated from Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan to India, from Israel through Egypt and Jordan to India, from Iraq through Jordan and Saudi Arabia to India, and from Kuwait and Bahrain through Saudi Arabia to India.

In his remarks, he underlined that the Ministry of External Affairs continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and West Asia region and noted that the dedicated special control room is operational to assist Indian nationals and their families, with the missions and posts across the region working round the clock and remaining in close touch with the local governments.

Assistance to Indian Nationals

He informed that in attacks yesterday in Dubai, three Indian nationals sustained minor injuries and that they are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals, and one has since been discharged. "In attacks yesterday in Dubai, three Indian nationals sustained minor injuries. They are receiving medical treatment at local hospitals, and one has since been discharged. Our consulate is in close touch with the injured Indian nationals and their families and is rendering all assistance to them," Mahajan said.

"Our consulate is in close touch with the injured Indian nationals and their families and is rendering all assistance to them," he added.

He also informed that the mortal remains of the two indian nationals- one who passed away on March 11 in an incident on MT Safe Sea Vishnu off the coast of Iraq, and another in Kuwait on March 29th have arrived earlier today in India. "We have been in regular touch with their families and express our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time", he added.

His remarks come as the conflict between US-Israel and Iran has now entered into its second month now with ripple effects across the region and an impact on energy supplies globally. (ANI)

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