Mumbai Judge Falls Victim To Cyber Fraud While Trying To Ger His Phone Repaired, Loses ₹93,000

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident, a judge in Mumbai has lost ₹93,000 from his bank account after he fell victim to a cyber fraud. According to an FIR filed by a judge at the small causes court in Mumbai, the incident happened on March 30, after his Android smartphone developed a pink line on its display.

The judge, in his complaint, said he searched online for the helpline number of Samsung India to get his Galaxy S22 fixed. According to the FIR, the call went unanswered as the line appeared to be busy.

Judge scammed by 'customer care representative'

However, later, the judge received a call from another number, from a person claiming to be a Samsung customer care representative. After listening to the judge's complaint, the 'customer care representative' asked him to install an APK file to register a service request.

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After the judge installed the APK file, the 'customer care representative' asked him to transfer ₹20 via Google Pay in two installments of ₹10 each for verification purpose. The judge said that after he transferred ₹20 via Google Pay, he received a message saying 'request in progress'.

But things took an unexpected turn after the judge noticed two unauthorized transactions from his State Bank of India account for ₹90,000 and ₹3,000 via UPI.

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Realising that he had been duped, the judge reported the matter to the national cyber helpline and also filed an FIR at Tardeo Police Station.

What police found

Based on the judge's complaint, an FIR was registered under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. During the investigation, police found that the amount fraudulently transferred was sent to a PhonePe account in the name of one Pappu Sachin Yadav.

Bombay HC judge lost ₹6 lakhs

Last month, a Bombay High Court judge lost around ₹6 lakh in a case of cyber fraud while trying to redeem HDFC credit card reward points using a number he found online.

Rise in cyber fraud cases in India

In recent years, cybercrimes have seen an increase in India, including financial fraud, investment scams, identity theft, phishing attacks and cyber arrests.

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According to government data, in 2025, India recorded a total of 28.15 lakh cybercrime cases, which is a 24% increase from the 22.68 lakh cases reported in 2024.

Indians lost ₹22,495 crore to cyber fraud in 2025 compared to ₹22,845 crore in 2024, the data showed.

Cybercrime is on the rise in India, with significant financial losses reported. Victims can fall prey to scams even while seeking legitimate services. Raising awareness about cyber fraud tactics is essential for public safety.

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