MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) GMG Verified by Advanced Carbons Council & Successful ISO9001 Audit

April 01, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased that the Advanced Carbons Council (the " ACC ") has certified GMG as a Verified Graphene Producer.

The Verified Graphene Producer program is an independent 3rd party verification by the ACC of not just the material, but it includes an in-person visit of the production facilities. This makes it unique in that the ACC verify the source of the material as coming directly from the production stream while using world-class characterization labs to test the material.







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The Verified Graphene Producer program follows the Graphene Classification Framework (GCF) and the currently published international standards, including: ISO/TS 9651:2025 Nanotechnologies - Classification framework for graphene-related 2D materials, ISO/TR 19733:2019(E), Nanotechnologies - Matrix of properties and measurement techniques for graphene and related two dimensional (2D) materials, ISO/TS 80004-13:2017(E) Nanotechnologies - Vocabulary - Part 13: Graphene and related two-dimensional (2D) materials and ISO/TS 21356-1:2021(E) Nanotechnologies - Structural characterization of graphene - Part 1: Graphene from powders and dispersions

The Company is also pleased to announce it has successfully passed another ISO9001:2015 quality audit of the organisation for the manufacturing, distributing, and providing technical support for the Company's graphene coating and lubricant additive products. Figure 1 shows the certificate. ISO 9001 is the internationally recognized standard for Quality Management Systems (QMS). It provides a framework for organizations to ensure products and services consistently meet customer and regulatory requirements while focusing on continual improvement. It is applicable to any industry or business size, focusing on quality control, efficiency, and risk management.

Terrance Barkan, Executive Director of the Advanced Carbons Council, commented "We are proud to count Graphene Manufacturing Group (GMG) as the newest member of a select group of graphene companies to have passed a rigorous in-person inspection of their facilities and a thorough examination of their graphene material. Independent, third party validation through the Verified Graphene Producer program is an incredibly valuable tool for customers, investors and other stakeholders when choosing a graphene producer/supplier. "







Figure 1: GMG's ISO9001 Quality Management Standards Certification

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Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "Verification by the Advanced Carbon Council as one of five currently verified global graphene producers is another proof of the high quality of our graphene and why our graphene products function at such a world leading standard and our quality system audit successful outcome shows our ability to turn this into a real product manufacturing business."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "Congratulations to the team on getting this third-party verification on the graphene and quality management system - a real table stake when it comes to producing carbon nano material products".

About Advanced Carbons Council: The Advanced Carbons Council (ACC) is the global trade association that supports the production, adoption and use of engineered advanced carbons. Our mission is to connect and facilitate the cross-sector fertilization of ideas, applications and business for all advanced materials producers and users. Our Members are companies and organizations that produce, use and develop applications for: Graphene, Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs), Carbon Nanofibers, Carbon Fiber, Synthetic and Engineered Graphite, Carbon-Carbon Composites, Carbon Nanodiamonds (CNDs), Fullerenes, MXenes and new carbon forms, Recycled and Reclaimed Carbons. Delivered by the same team that has grown and developed The Graphene Council over the past 12 years to become a global community of more than 40,000 materials professionals, the ACC focuses on standards, quality, safety, education, sustainability, advocacy, verification, testing and outreach to connect users with qualified supply chain partners.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at ..., +61 415 445 223 Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, ..., +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, the fact that ACC's Verified Graphene Producer program is unique, that it follows the Graphene Classification Framework and international standards, the applicability of the ISO9001 to GMG, its suitability for any industry or business size and its focus, the quality of GMG's graphene, its functioning at a world leading standard, and its ability to turn its quality system into a successful product manufacturing business.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that GMG does not receive or receive on a timely basis the fully signed consent notice from the and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at .

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.