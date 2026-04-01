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Ukraine Receives Nearly $1.3 Billion Grant From Japan For Social Spending

Ukraine Receives Nearly $1.3 Billion Grant From Japan For Social Spending


2026-04-01 08:06:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram.

“Ukraine has received nearly $1.3 billion from the Government of Japan under the World Bank's PEACE in Ukraine project. The funds have been credited to the general fund of the state budget and will be allocated for social spending,” the Prime Minister said.

Svyrydenko noted that this is the second tranche from Japan, financed under the G7's Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine mechanism. Its total volume amounts to $50 billion.

She recalled that since February 2022, total budgetary support from Japan has exceeded $10.7 billion, of which more than $2.7 billion has been provided as grants.

The Prime Minister thanked the Japanese government for its support, as well as the World Bank for coordinating international aid, emphasizing the importance of this support for Ukraine's financial stability.

Read also: Ukraine strengthens cooperation with Japan, UNIDO for green industrial recovery

As reported, Ukraine has already received a $544 million grant from Japan under the G7's ERA mechanism.

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