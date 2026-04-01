Amman To Host Arab Energy Security Workshop Next May-AREC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) – The Arab Renewable Energy Commission(AREC), in cooperation with the Jordanian Renewable Energy Society, is scheduled to hold the 6th Arab Dialogue Workshop in Amman, under the theme: "Arab Energy Security is the Key to Global Energy Security."In a press statement issued Wednesday, AREC Secretary-General Mohammed Taani, said Jordan has "model solutions to energy sovereignty in the Middle East region.He added that this privilige is due to its "robust infrastructure" for renewable energy, electric vehicles, energy storage, and effective legislation and regulations governing the energy sector, ensuring flexibility and achieving energy democracy for all.He stated energy security is a "key" axis for achieving the nations' stability and prosperity of their people amidst the rapid changes the world is witnessing.Set to be held on May 20 and 21, he said the event aims to reshape the energy landscape in the region and carries "profound" geopolitical implications.He noted stability of global energy supply chains "inevitably" depends on the integration of the Arab energy system and its transformation towards sustainability.Going beyond the traditional framework of discussions, he said the workshop will be "an analytical" platform that addresses energy sovereignty issues "boldly and objectively".According to Taani, the dialogues focuse on key pillars that will shape the next phase, mainly peace as the foundation for development, emphasizing that political stability is the primary condition for attracting green investments.The discussions will provide a space for dialogue on the Jordanian model, highlighting a "pioneering" vision that considers off-grid systems as the true "safety valve" for national security, he pointed out.