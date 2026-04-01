Rancho Cucamonga Residents Raise Questions About Ticket Pricing For State Of The City Address

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"David VanGording is running for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2 against the incumbent Kristine Scott states“Growth without infrastructure is not progress.”"Residents wonder why the City of Rancho Cucamonga is charging to attend the Address by Mayor Denis Michaels.

As anticipation builds for the upcoming State of the City Address on April 16th, some Rancho Cucamonga residents are beginning to ask a simple question:

Why is there a ticket cost to attend?

The annual address, delivered by Mayor Dennis Michael, is intended to provide residents with an update on the city's progress, priorities, and future plans. This year, tickets to attend the event are priced at $34.00. Full details for the Address can be found on the official Rancho Cucamonga city website.

For some in the community, the cost has prompted curiosity and conversation.

“Residents have been reaching out and asking about the ticket price,” said David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2.“It raises a reasonable question - should there be a cost for residents to hear directly about the state of their own city?”

VanGorden emphasized that the question is not about criticism, but about understanding.

“This isn't about pointing fingers,” he said.“It's about listening to what residents are asking and making sure those questions are part of the conversation.”

Community members have expressed a range of perspectives. Some view the event as a formal gathering that may include associated costs, while others feel that access to city updates should be as open and accessible as possible.

The situation highlights a broader theme that has been emerging in conversations across all city Districts:

Residents want to feel informed, included, and connected to their local government.

“Transparency builds trust,” VanGorden added.“When residents ask questions, it's an opportunity to provide clarity and strengthen that connection.”

The discussion also raises additional questions that some residents are beginning to consider:



Are there ways to make the information shared at the State of the City more widely accessible?

Could alternative formats allow more residents to participate? How can the city continue improving communication with the community?

In addition to questions about ticket pricing, some residents are also beginning to explore how access to the State of the City Address could be expanded.

“People are asking whether there are opportunities to make this information available to more residents,” VanGorden said.“For example, could a live-stream option or a recorded version allow residents to watch at their convenience?”

Options such as virtual access or recorded distribution have become increasingly common in recent years, offering flexibility for those unable to attend in person.

Some residents are also curious about how event logistics are structured.

“It raises additional questions about how events like this are organized,” VanGorden added.“For instance, how are venue and production considerations handled, and how do those factors influence the overall format of the event?”

VanGorden emphasized that these questions reflect a broader interest in accessibility rather than criticism.

“At the end of the day, residents simply want to stay informed,” he said.“The more accessible that information is, the stronger the connection between the community and its local government.”

VanGorden noted that these types of conversations are important, regardless of the final answers.

“Good decisions start with listening,” he said.“Even small steps toward accessibility can make a meaningful difference.”

As the State of the City Address approaches, the focus for many residents remains simple:

Understanding how their city is doing - and feeling included in that conversation.'

About David VanGorden

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council, District 2 running against the incumbent Kristine Scott. His campaign is centered on a simple idea: residents want to be heard, informed, and represented.

He focuses on common-sense questions, clear communication, and practical solutions, with an emphasis on responsible growth, infrastructure planning, and community engagement.

VanGorden encourages residents to share their views or questions on the Rancho Cucamonga State of the City Address ticket pricing or any other topic by clicking Contact David VanGorde