MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ●BON CHARGETM Global Wellness Tech Trend Report highlights the rise of red light therapy, blue-light blocking devices, infrared sauna and PEMF tools

Sydney, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





New global report reveals men and young adults driving soaring usage of wellness technologies



BON CHARGETM Global Wellness Tech Trend Report highlights the rise of red light therapy, blue light blocking devices, infrared sauna and PEMF tools

Adults under 35 are leading the adoption of wellness tools across U.S., UK, UAE and Australia Men lead usage globally across wellness technology categories, particularly in Australia and America, where the gender gap is widest



1st April 2026, Sydney, Australia – Today, premium wellness brand BON CHARGE TM launched its inaugural Global Wellness Tech Trend Report highlighting a rapid surge in popularity for wellness technologies, including red light therapy, blue light blocking devices, infrared sauna, and PEMF (Pulsed Electromagnetic Field therapy) tools.

Based on a global survey of 7,000 adults across the U.S., UK, UAE, and Australia, the research highlights how wellness technologies are fast becoming key staples of modern wellness routines.

Currently, men and adults under 35 are leading usage across almost all categories with adoption at its highest within the past two years. Data from the report also shows a shift in usage of red light therapy with beauty and aesthetic purposes now the main driver for usage across all age groups and genders globally.

The report follows the release of the brand's Global Red Light Therapy Trend Report last year (January 2025), which has evolved into a more expansive look at the wellness technology category overall.

Global trends in wellness technology:



Key global findings that emerged from the report include:





Younger generations driving adoption:

Globally, adults under 35 are leading the rapid global rise in usage of wellness technology, including red light therapy, blue light blocking devices, infrared sauna products and PEMF tools. This is the case for all markets bar the UAE, where usage of wellness technologies is also strong with people in their late thirties and forties.

Men lead global usage:

Across multiple wellness technology categories, men are leading adoption worldwide, particularly in Australia and America, where the gender gap is widest. The exception is red light therapy usage in the UK where slightly more women than men have used it (27% of women versus 24% of men).



UAE is the most popular market:

Engagement with wellness tools, such as, red light therapy (61%) and blue light blocking devices (57%) are significantly higher than other markets. Celebrity and influencer endorsement is a strong driver for this, almost half (44%) of those who use red light therapy have done so after seeing endorsements online.



A recent addition to wellness routines:

Globally, around 86% of red light technology users and 82% of blue light blocking users started within the last two years. This expands on last year's report where two-thirds of global red light users reported they began applying the technology in the same period. This uptake follows infrared sauna where two in three users globally first started using the technology in the last year.



Rise in aesthetic motivations for red light therapy usage:

Skin related goals ranked as the main driver for usage among red light users across three (UK, Australia and UAE) of the four core markets surveyed. The Red Light Face Mask is the most popular item in each region highlighting a trend towards beauty over recovery.

PEMF usage is soaring via celebrity and influencer endorsement

Two thirds of global users reported they first started using PEMF technology in the past year, with sales of BON CHARGE PEMF devices up by 86% YoY. Celebrity and influencer endorsement in each region has encouraged use with those trying the product broken down per region, 39% in UAE, 32% in UK, 28% in U.S. and 26% in Australia.

Blue light blocking devices are the most used wellness technology

Currently, a third of those surveyed across the four markets have used blue light blocking devices (35%) and red light therapy (34%) with each of these notably higher in the UAE. A desire to try and prevent discomfort from looking at screens is the main driver for the increased usage of blue light blocking devices globally. Blue light blocking devices are among the most established tools in wellness routines globally, with roughly 20% of users reporting consistent use for more than two years.

Andy Mant, co-founder and CEO of BON CHARGE, said: "People are becoming much more invested in their overall wellness, and as a result they're seeking out accessible tools that offer them multiple benefits, whether that's for their skin, hair, sleep, stress resilience, recovery, or their gum health.

The rapid adoption rates of technologies such as red light, blue light blocking technology, infrared sauna and PEMF, particularly amongst younger adults, in just the past year, reflects the current global movement towards proactive wellness.

At BON CHARGE, we're driven by the mission to restore the biological signals, modern environments have removed. As science continues to validate the benefits of each of these technologies, we believe they will become as integral to wellness as nutrition and fitness.”

To explore BON CHARGE's science-backed technologies and to view the BON CHARGE Global Wellness Tech Trend Report, please visit,

ENDS

For more information or sample requests, please contact....

Download the full global report, imagery and press kit - HERE.

Notes to Editors

BON CHARGE Global Wellness Tech Trend Report 2026. Research conducted by Opinium. Global consumer survey of 7,000 adults across the UK, USA, UAE and Australia, conducted in December 2025.

About BON CHARGE

Founded in 2017 by Katie and Andy Mant, BON CHARGE offers science-backed technology designed to restore the biological signals modern environments have removed, supporting your body needs for optimal sleep, recovery, beauty and wellbeing. From light exposure to recovery technologies, BON CHARGE helps people reconnect with the rhythms the body already understands, rather than forcing health through discipline alone. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, every product is rooted in rigorous scientific research and designed to help individuals achieve their wellness goals. Modern Life Disrupts Biology. BON CHARGE Restores It. For more information, please visit.

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