Megan Thee Stallion Hospitalized After Falling Ill Mid-Show In New York City

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 1 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Megan Thee Stallion was recently hospitalized after she fell ill during a performance of“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” on Broadway.

The show was being held in New York City, and the singer was forced to exit mid-show, reports 'Variety'.

Her representative told 'Variety',“During Tuesday night's production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated. We will share additional updates as more information becomes available”.

Back in February, it was unveiled that the Grammy winner was set to make her Broadway debut in“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” as nightclub impresario Harold Zidler, a part originated by Tony winner Danny Burstein. What was planned as an eight-week engagement at the Al Hirshfeld Theatre began on March 24 and was set to end on May 17.

It is unclear how the show will continue in Megan Thee Stallion's absence.“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' team is an absolute honor”, Megan Thee Stallion said at the time.“I've always believed in pushing myself creatively and theater is definitely a new opportunity that I'm excited to embrace. Broadway demands a different level of discipline, preparation and storytelling, but I'm up for the challenge and can't wait for the Hotties to see a new side of me”.

As per 'Variety', after 7 years on Broadway,“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will close on July 26. By then, it will have played 2,265 regular performances and 24 previews, making it the 36th longest-running show in Broadway history.

Producers gave no reason as to why it was closing. The show has remained popular throughout its seven-year run. However,“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” carries hefty production costs due to the music rights and the elaborate set.