403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
War on Iran Undermines Global Order, Increases Nuclear Risks
(MENAFN) The growing confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is revealing deep divisions in the international system, heightening nuclear concerns and altering security dynamics in the Gulf region, according to analysts.
Two policy experts, speaking at a summit in Istanbul, highlighted how the expanding conflict is influencing global geopolitics and could have lasting consequences. They noted that differing international responses to the crisis reflect broader shifts already underway in the global order.
When asked whether these divisions point to a weakening Western-led system, both experts agreed that significant transformation is already in progress. One of them explained that these changes are partly driven by shifts in US foreign policy, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Two policy experts, speaking at a summit in Istanbul, highlighted how the expanding conflict is influencing global geopolitics and could have lasting consequences. They noted that differing international responses to the crisis reflect broader shifts already underway in the global order.
When asked whether these divisions point to a weakening Western-led system, both experts agreed that significant transformation is already in progress. One of them explained that these changes are partly driven by shifts in US foreign policy, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment