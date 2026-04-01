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War on Iran Undermines Global Order, Increases Nuclear Risks

War on Iran Undermines Global Order, Increases Nuclear Risks


2026-04-01 07:48:57
(MENAFN) The growing confrontation involving Iran, Israel, and the United States is revealing deep divisions in the international system, heightening nuclear concerns and altering security dynamics in the Gulf region, according to analysts.

Two policy experts, speaking at a summit in Istanbul, highlighted how the expanding conflict is influencing global geopolitics and could have lasting consequences. They noted that differing international responses to the crisis reflect broader shifts already underway in the global order.

When asked whether these divisions point to a weakening Western-led system, both experts agreed that significant transformation is already in progress. One of them explained that these changes are partly driven by shifts in US foreign policy, particularly during the presidency of Donald Trump.

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