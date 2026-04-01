Equinor ASA: Notifiable Trading
Jon Olav Li, close associate to board member Hilde Møllerstad has on 1 April 2026 sold 1500 shares in Equinor ASA at a price of NOK 400.00 per share.
Details of the sale of shares are set forth in the attached notification.
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachment
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Notice of trade - Jon Olav Li
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