403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joramco Strengthens Community Support and Employee Engagement Throughout Ramadan
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Joramco, the Amman-based leading maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), concluded Ramadan this year with a range of activities focused on community support, solidarity, and employee engagement.
In this month of giving, Joramco focused on creating a meaningful, positive impact for under-resourced communities across the Kingdom. By the ongoing humanitarian efforts carried out throughout the month, Joramco’s commitment remains focused on building a better quality of life and extending a supporting hand for the communities.
As part of its outreach initiatives in Ramadan, Joramco distributed 500 coupons to support under-resourced communities across various governorates in Jordan, including Zarqa, Balqa, Tafilah, Amman, and Irbid. The company also organized an Iftar held in Amman at the Haya Cultural Center and provided meals for around 150 orphans.
In addition to its community support efforts, Joramco also focused on employee engagement and togetherness during a month known for bringing people closer. The company hosted a two-day Iftar gathering for employees and academy students and distributed festive giveaways to the team on the first day of the holy month.
Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer at Joramco, said: “At Joramco, we aim to grow not only as a trusted global MRO partner, but also as a responsible business. Supporting communities remain an important part of our values, and we are proud of the impact our initiatives continue to achieve.”
In this month of giving, Joramco focused on creating a meaningful, positive impact for under-resourced communities across the Kingdom. By the ongoing humanitarian efforts carried out throughout the month, Joramco’s commitment remains focused on building a better quality of life and extending a supporting hand for the communities.
As part of its outreach initiatives in Ramadan, Joramco distributed 500 coupons to support under-resourced communities across various governorates in Jordan, including Zarqa, Balqa, Tafilah, Amman, and Irbid. The company also organized an Iftar held in Amman at the Haya Cultural Center and provided meals for around 150 orphans.
In addition to its community support efforts, Joramco also focused on employee engagement and togetherness during a month known for bringing people closer. The company hosted a two-day Iftar gathering for employees and academy students and distributed festive giveaways to the team on the first day of the holy month.
Adam Voss, Chief Executive Officer at Joramco, said: “At Joramco, we aim to grow not only as a trusted global MRO partner, but also as a responsible business. Supporting communities remain an important part of our values, and we are proud of the impact our initiatives continue to achieve.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment