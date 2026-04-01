Ohio NIL Rights For Student-Athletes: Why Parents Now Have More Power

MENAFN - Budget and the Bees)

House Bill 660 recently passed the Ohio House of Representatives, signaling a major shift in how the state manages name, image, and likeness (NIL) for student-athletes. This legislation builds on a 2024 executive order from Governor Mike DeWine that first allowed universities to compensate athletes directly. The bill now moves to the Ohio Senate for further review.

Direct Compensation From Universities

The proposed law allows universities to pay student-athletes directly for NIL activities. This change reduces the current reliance on third-party collectives for compensation arrangements. Supporters believe this shift creates a more transparent and regulated system for all parties involved. Furthermore, the legislation clarifies that student-athletes are not employees. This distinction preserves their academic status while they participate in these new payment structures.

Representation and Contract Protections

The bill affirms that student-athletes have the right to hire agents and attorneys to negotiate their contracts. Consequently, athletes gain access to independent professional guidance during the signing process. HB 660 also includes specific privacy protections for these agreements. Under the law, NIL contract duration and venue must follow strict state guidelines to protect the athlete's future eligibility. These guardrails ensure that contract terms are fully understood before any obligations begin.

Safeguards Against Athletic Penalties

Under the new framework, athletic authorities cannot penalize schools or athletes for participating in NIL agreements. However, participants must still follow all required reporting procedures to remain compliant. This protection aims to reduce uncertainty regarding eligibility as opportunities expand across the state. By removing the threat of retaliation, the law encourages athletes to explore their market value. You can find more information on how these rules impact collegiate standing at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Competitive Positioning for Ohio Programs

Supporters argue that HB 660 is necessary to keep Ohio universities competitive with programs in other states. Many states already allow direct compensation or revenue-sharing models for their athletes. Without these updated rules, Ohio institutions risk losing prospective talent to regions with more robust financial structures. The bill seeks to modernize the state's approach to align with the evolving national landscape of college sports.

How do you think direct university payments will change the way you advise your child on their athletic future? Leave a comment with your thoughts below.