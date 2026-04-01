Two Held In Peshawar Over Plot To Target Former Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) A bid to assassinate former Deputy Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mahmood Jan, was foiled as police took timely action and arrested two alleged target killers.

According to police, the suspects were arrested during an operation in the Pishtakhara area of Peshawar and have been identified as Haris and Musa Khan. Weapons and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession.

CCPO Peshawar Dr. Mian Saeed stated that the suspects were planning to target former Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan and his cousin. A case has been registered against both individuals and an investigation is underway.

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Police officials said the suspects belong to the Isa Khel area, and important revelations are expected during initial investigations.

It is worth mentioning that a property dispute is ongoing between Mahmood Jan and the Isa Khel tribe. Additionally, cases of murder and attempted murder have also been registered against Mahmood Jan. He had previously been arrested in 2023 in a similar case.