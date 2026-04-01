SRI Management Expands Memory Care Offering At Harper's Station Gainesville

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Enhances Continuum of Care with Adjacent Memory Care Community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management has expanded its presence in Gainesville, Virginia, with the addition of a standalone Memory Care community adjacent to Harper's Station Gainesville, further strengthening its ability to serve residents and families with specialized support.

Effective April 1, SRI Management has assumed management of the neighboring Memory Care community, which will now operate in alignment with Harper's Station Gainesville. The expansion enhances the organization's ability to provide a more comprehensive continuum of care, while maintaining the personalized, resident-focused approach that families have come to expect.

Harper's Station Gainesville offers Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care services. With the addition of the standalone Memory Care building, SRI Management is expanding its capacity and deepening its commitment to individuals living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia through a dedicated, purpose-built environment.

“This is a natural extension of what we're already doing at Harper's Station,” said Taylor Bratkovich, Vice President of Operations for SRI Management.“By bringing this community under our management, we're able to create greater consistency in care, strengthen team support, and enhance the overall resident experience. Families can expect the same thoughtful, personalized approach across both communities.”

The newly managed community will benefit from SRI Management's operational structure, clinical oversight, and programming, ensuring alignment in care standards and day-to-day experience.

“SRI Management has always focused on growing in ways that directly support residents and their families,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management.“Expanding our Memory Care offering in Gainesville allows us to serve more individuals while delivering the same level of compassion, consistency, and quality that defines Harper's Station.”

This transition reflects SRI Management's continued commitment to thoughtful growth, operational alignment, and delivering a strong, consistent experience across its communities.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company's core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees more than 50 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information on SRI Management can be found at . SRI Management is part of the SR Companies family of brands.

Media Contact: Dave Cone

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