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U.S. Surpasses 373,000 Community Associations As Housing Model Reaches New Heights
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Foundation for Community Association Research has released its 2025 Statistical Review, the most comprehensive annual analysis of community associations in the United States. The report confirms that community associations, including homeowners associations (HOAs), condominium communities, and housing cooperatives now represent one of the fastest-growing segments of American housing with 373,000 associations and 78.1 million Americans living in them.
"The 2025 data shows that community association living is a defining model of American homeownership," says Jake Gold, CAE, executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. "With 373,000 associations managing nearly $13.1 trillion in home values and contributing $448 billion to the economy, these communities promote neighborhood stability, civic engagement, and long-term property stewardship. Their continued growth reflects the confidence of homebuilders, buyers, and local governments in this model."
Community associations have been a growing part of the American housing landscape since the mid-20th century. Each is governed by an elected board of volunteer homeowners responsible for maintaining shared spaces, managing budgets, and upholding community standards. The model has gained steady popularity among residents who benefit from maintained amenities and protected property values. Developers also rely on the structure to deliver well-organized, attractive communities that meet modern buyers' expectations.
"People choose community association living for the practical benefits it offers," says Dawn M. Bauman, chief executive officer of the Community Associations Institute. "Professionally maintained grounds, shared amenities, and protected property values are part of the appeal, but the greater value is how these neighborhoods bring people together. That sense of connection directly contributes to residents' well-being while fostering more engaged communities."
Key Findings from the 2025 Statistical Review
. Total community associations. In 2025, 373,000 community associations operate across the U.S. Associations include homeowners associations, condominium communities, and housing cooperatives.
. Residents and housing units. 78.1 million Americans, nearly 1 in 4, live in community associations and occupy 29.6 million housing units. The number of people living in associations represents 35.2% of all U.S. homes.
. Economic impact. Community associations contributed $447.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2025. Homeowners paid $124.2 billion in assessments that include $31.1 billion reserved for long-term infrastructure and capital improvements. Without the contributions from community associations, these costs might otherwise have fallen on local governments.
. Property values. Homes in community associations have a combined market value of $13.1 trillion. In 2025, 65.7% of newly completed homes and 81.0% of homes sold were within community associations.
. Leading states. California leads with 51,700 associations serving 14.5 million residents. Florida follows with 50,600 associations and 10.9 million residents, and Texas has 23,500 associations serving 6.4 million residents. Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Colorado, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Washington round out the top 10.
For the full 2025 Statistical Review including state-by-state breakdowns, historical trend data, and methodology, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" caionlin.
"The 2025 data shows that community association living is a defining model of American homeownership," says Jake Gold, CAE, executive director of the Foundation for Community Association Research. "With 373,000 associations managing nearly $13.1 trillion in home values and contributing $448 billion to the economy, these communities promote neighborhood stability, civic engagement, and long-term property stewardship. Their continued growth reflects the confidence of homebuilders, buyers, and local governments in this model."
Community associations have been a growing part of the American housing landscape since the mid-20th century. Each is governed by an elected board of volunteer homeowners responsible for maintaining shared spaces, managing budgets, and upholding community standards. The model has gained steady popularity among residents who benefit from maintained amenities and protected property values. Developers also rely on the structure to deliver well-organized, attractive communities that meet modern buyers' expectations.
"People choose community association living for the practical benefits it offers," says Dawn M. Bauman, chief executive officer of the Community Associations Institute. "Professionally maintained grounds, shared amenities, and protected property values are part of the appeal, but the greater value is how these neighborhoods bring people together. That sense of connection directly contributes to residents' well-being while fostering more engaged communities."
Key Findings from the 2025 Statistical Review
. Total community associations. In 2025, 373,000 community associations operate across the U.S. Associations include homeowners associations, condominium communities, and housing cooperatives.
. Residents and housing units. 78.1 million Americans, nearly 1 in 4, live in community associations and occupy 29.6 million housing units. The number of people living in associations represents 35.2% of all U.S. homes.
. Economic impact. Community associations contributed $447.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2025. Homeowners paid $124.2 billion in assessments that include $31.1 billion reserved for long-term infrastructure and capital improvements. Without the contributions from community associations, these costs might otherwise have fallen on local governments.
. Property values. Homes in community associations have a combined market value of $13.1 trillion. In 2025, 65.7% of newly completed homes and 81.0% of homes sold were within community associations.
. Leading states. California leads with 51,700 associations serving 14.5 million residents. Florida follows with 50,600 associations and 10.9 million residents, and Texas has 23,500 associations serving 6.4 million residents. Illinois, North Carolina, New York, Colorado, Massachusetts, Georgia, and Washington round out the top 10.
For the full 2025 Statistical Review including state-by-state breakdowns, historical trend data, and methodology, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" caionlin.
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