Amir Restructures Board Of Directors Of Free Zones Authority

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued Wednesday Amiri Decision No. 17 of 2026 to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority.

The decision stipulated that the Board of Directors of the Free Zones Authority will be reconstituted under the chairmanship of HE Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, and HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani as Vice Chairman, and the membership of HE Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Jamal, Hamad Ali Al-Khater, Sheikh Ali bin Al-Waleed Al-Thani, Saleh Majed Al-Khulaifi, Ahmed Saeed Al-Amoudi, and Abdullah Ali Al-Kuwari.

The resolution also stipulates that the Prime Minister may add other experienced and competent members to the membership of the Authority's Board of Directors.

The Board's term of membership is four years, renewable for one or more similar periods.

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance, and published in the Official Gazette.