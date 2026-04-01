MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) A Disruptive Force in The Consulting Sector: Boutique Firm The Poirier Group Lands Second Consecutive Forbes Recognition Among Top Consulting Firms The Toronto-based operational improvement firm is one of only a handful of Canadian companies to make this prestigious list, validating its consistent track record of delivering major results for clients.

April 01, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: The Poirier Group

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - The Poirier Group (TPG), a Canadian-owned management consulting firm known for its 'boutique firm, big impact' approach, today announced it has been recognized again by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for 2026. This esteemed recognition marks the second consecutive year TPG has earned this honor, a testament to the firm's commitment of delivering measurable results while building client resilience in an era of disruption.







The Poirier Group recognized on the Forbes 2026 list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms (second consecutive year)

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TPG's achievement brings this Canadian boutique consulting firm onto the global stage amongst industry giants. It validates their philosophy of delivering outsized impact and a better consulting experience as differentiators recognized by a survey of industry peers and clients. The honor underscores the deep trust clients place in the firm's performance improvement and business transformation expertise and approach to complex challenges faced by industries ranging from manufacturing and logistics to construction, healthcare, technology, retail and B2B services. While these are core areas of discipline, TPG continues its strategic growth and capability expansion.



David Poirier, BASc., IND



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"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for a second year running," said David Poirier, CEO of The Poirier Group. "This recognition fuels our passion to continue raising the bar for what our clients can achieve, proving that a commitment to excellence and building trusting partnerships are what truly drive success."

Responding to a More Volatile Environment

This recognition arrives as many organizations navigate an increasingly volatile geopolitical and economic landscape. In 2026, businesses are facing unprecedented pressure on supply chains, rising costs, environmental and operational performance challenges. These influences require more than a high-level strategy; they require flawless execution and sustainable outcomes. Across all industries, TPG's work is centered on clients building the right disciplines, from optimizing supply chains for greater agility to implementing cost reduction and capacity improvement programs that enhance efficiency without sacrificing quality.

Strategic Growth to Meet Evolving Client Needs

In the past year TPG expanded its capabilities through the strategic acquisition of Sandhurst Consulting which provides emergency management and business continuity program development and training. This added expertise is timely in supporting clients in high-risk industries: oil & gas, transportation, mining, finance, utilities and government entities, who face greater consequences from the compounding pressures of climate change to persistent supply chain vulnerabilities, and the escalating threat of sophisticated cyber-attacks.

Bridging the Gap Between Vision and Execution



Karen Calder, MEd, ACC



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"We are seeing more clients who need a partner that can help advance their goals by removing friction," states Karen Calder, Senior Advisor. "This friction comes from a gap between leadership's vision and their team's understanding. Too often leaders hand down a finished roadmap and expect alignment. But, executing that plan successfully requires co-creating that map together and achieving shared ownership, which turns intent into action and 'change' objectives into sustained results. Building this momentum for change, is one area where TPG excels."



Jared Frederici, BSc., LSSMBB



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"This recognition belongs as much to our clients as it does to us," shares Jared Frederici, Partner, TPG. "They entrust us with their most critical challenges and work side-by-side to deliver outcomes that matter to them. That trust and partnership model is foundational to the successes we've achieved and it's rewarding to see it recognized."

About The Poirier Group

The Poirier Group (TPG), established in 2005, is a premier Canadian management consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations achieve operational excellence. With deep expertise in performance improvement, process optimization, Lean Six Sigma, industrial engineering and business transformation, TPG partners with clients across North America to implement practical, sustainable solutions that drive measurable, long-term results. Visit to learn more.

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Source: The Poirier Group