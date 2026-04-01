MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) West Point Gold Strengthens Management Team with Industry Veteran

April 01, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: West Point Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Amandip Singh, an industry veteran with meaningful experience, as Vice President Corporate Development, and provides a marketing agreement update.

"Mr. Singh is a veteran of the mining industry, whom I have had the privilege of working with indirectly several times over the years. I look forward to working directly with him. We plan to leverage his transactional experience, enthusiasm, hard work, and relationships to help us advance our existing portfolio of projects and improve our overall capital markets presence," stated Derek Macpherson, CEO of West Point Gold Corp.

About Amandip Singh

Mr. Singh is a geologist and mining professional with over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, finance, and academia. As a finance professional, Mr. Singh was a sell-side mining analyst at a boutique mining-focused brokerage; his coverage ranged from developers to senior producers. He played a key role in Newmont's US$311 million acquisition of GT Gold and, more recently, helped lead West Red Lake Gold Mines' transformation, including the acquisition of the Madsen Mine. His background also includes senior roles at Outcrop Silver, Apollo Silver, and Magna Gold. Mr. Singh holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto.

Danayi Marketing Engagement

West Point Gold has engaged Danayi Capital Corp. ("Danayi"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide the Company with certain investor relations and digital marketing services, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Danayi specializes in digital marketing within the mining and metals sector. Under a digital marketing agreement dated March 30, 2026, Danayi will provide communications, marketing, and advisory services to the Company for a three-month term for a one-time fee of US$250,000, plus applicable taxes, payable at the commencement of services. The Company will not issue any securities to Danayi as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Danayi (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company. The marketing agreement with Danayi is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Aaron Paterson, Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +1 (778) 358-6173

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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: West Point Gold Corp.