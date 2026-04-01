Aurania Directors Receive Stock Options In Lieu Of Fees

April 01, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Aurania Resources Ltd.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 1, 2026) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (Frankfurt: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that certain of its directors have agreed to receive their quarterly director fees in the form of stock options in lieu of cash for the first quarter of 2026. In addition, the Company wishes to grant the directors additional stock options due to the expiration of out-of-the-money stock options previously granted to the directors in lieu of cash for director fees.

An aggregate of 203,000 stock options was granted to directors on March 31, 2026, having an exercise price of $0.205. All such stock options will be exercisable for a period of three years from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant. In the event a director intends to exercise such stock options, such director shall be solely responsible for paying the entirety of the exercise price.

Aurania also granted 40,000 stock options to a consultant of the Company on March 31, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.205. These options are exercisable for a period of one year from the date of grant and vested immediately upon grant.

The Company also announces that the Company and Dr. Keith Barron, CEO of the Company, have agreed to an amendment to a previously issued loan from Dr. Barron to the Company in the amount of up to US$2,094,500 (the " Loan ") originally announced on April 30, 2025, pursuant to which the term of the Loan has been amended such that the Loan matures twelve months and one day after repayment notice is given by Dr. Barron to the Company.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at and , as well as on Facebook at , X (formerly Twitter) at , and LinkedIn at .

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