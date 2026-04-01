Value-Based Care Payment Market To Grow By $1.5 Billion During 2026-2030, Driven By Expansion Of Reimbursement Mandates - Mckesson, Change Healthcare, And Premier Lead

The global value-based care payment market is poised for significant expansion, driven by a shift from traditional fee-for-service models to more quality-focused care strategies. The market is estimated to increase from $3.17 billion in 2025 to $3.49 billion in 2026, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. This growth trajectory stems from heightened efforts to control healthcare costs, early adoption of accountable care models, and strengthened payer-provider collaborations.

Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $5.02 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.5%. Key drivers include the implementation of value-based reimbursement mandates, integration of real-world evidence in payment strategies, and the growing adoption of cloud platforms. There's a notable shift towards outcome-based reimbursement, data-driven performance metrics, and an increasing focus on patient experience and quality accountability frameworks.

Healthcare spending, characterized by investments in services and products, significantly propels the value-based care payment market. For instance, UK healthcare spending grew by 5.6% from 2022 to 2023, reaching $317.63 billion, indicating increased investment in value-driven health outcomes and causing an industry upsurge.

Leading firms in the sector are leveraging artificial intelligence for competitive advantages. For example, MedeAnalytics introduced its AI-enabled Value-Based Care Administration platform, enhancing contract management, payment, and billing processes. Similarly, CVS Health's acquisition of Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion aims to advance its primary care platform through a robust integration of value-based models.

Prominent companies in this market include McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare, Premier Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc., FinThrive Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., and others. North America leads the market share, followed by Western Europe. Geographical coverage spans regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and more, with specific insights into countries like the USA, China, and Germany.

However, tariffs pose challenges by elevating costs for imported medical technologies essential for value-based models. Despite North America and Europe's reliance on imports, there's a growing impetus for local and regional investments in health IT solutions.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into the market dynamics, including trends, opportunities, and future projections. It provides valuable data on market size, competitor analysis, and regional shares necessary to navigate the evolving landscape effectively.

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Markets Covered: By Model - ACO, Bundled Payments, PCMH, P4P; By Deployment - Cloud-Based, On-Premise; By End User - Providers, Payer.

Subsegments Includes: Specific types under ACOs, Bundled Payments, PCMH, and P4P programs.

Noteworthy Companies: McKesson Corporation, Change Healthcare, Premier Inc, NextGen Healthcare Inc., FinThrive Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., along with others mentioned.

Regions & Countries Covered: Geographies like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and countries such as the USA, China, India, and others.

Time Series & Data Formats: Includes historic and forecast data over 15 years, accessible in Word, PDF, or interactive formats, with an Excel dashboard.

Key Attributes