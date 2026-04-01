Ocular Therapeutixtm To Present Additional SOL-1 Data And Analyses At Upcoming Scientific Conferences In April
Upcoming Scientific Conferences :
14th Annual Vit-Buckle Society (VBS) Meeting: April 9 - 11, 2026
Las Vegas, Nevada
- Symposium Title: Redefining the Management of Neovascular AMD
Symposium Date/Time: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 1:15 – 2:00 PM PDT
Presenters: Jeffrey S. Heier, MD, Chief Scientific Officer at Ocular Therapeutix, Peter K. Kaiser, MD, Chief Development Officer at Ocular Therapeutix, and Andrew A. Moshfeghi, MD, MBA, FASRS, USC Roski Eye Institute
A copy of the VBS symposium presentation will be made available on Ocular's website following the presentation on Saturday, April 11, 2026.
Congreso Nacional de Oftalmologia (CNO) 2026: April 15 - 17, 2026
Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Presentation Title: What are TKIs and What Do They Do?
Session: SARyV: Macular Diseases (SARyV: Enfermedades maculares)
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 10:35 – 10:50 AM ART (UTC-3)
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO at Ocular Therapeutix
- Presentation Title: Current State of Treatment of Diabetic Retinal Disease
Session: Current state of treatment of diabetic retinal disease
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 1:30 – 1:45 PM ART (UTC-3)
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO at Ocular Therapeutix
- Presentation Title: Current State of Treatment of Neovascular AMD
Session: Wet AMD: The Debate (DMAE Húmeda: el debate)
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 3:45 – 4:00 PM ART (UTC-3)
Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, MD, Executive Chairman, President and CEO at Ocular Therapeutix
Exact medical conference presentation times may be subject to change.
About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is an integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to redefining the retina experience. AXPAXLITM (also known as OTX-TKI), Ocular's investigational product candidate for retinal disease, is an axitinib intravitreal hydrogel based on its ELUTYXTM proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. AXPAXLI is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), and diabetic retinal disease, including non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR).
Ocular's pipeline also leverages the ELUTYX technology in its commercial product DEXTENZA®, an FDA-approved corticosteroid for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in adults and pediatric patients and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in adults and pediatric patients aged two years or older, and in its investigational product candidate OTX-TIC, which is a travoprost intracameral hydrogel that has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular is currently evaluating next steps for the OTX-TIC program.
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DEXTENZA® is a registered trademark of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. The Ocular Therapeutix logo, AXPAXLITM, ELUTYXTM, and Ocular TherapeutixTM are trademarks of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.
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