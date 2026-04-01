Judge Halts Trump's White House Ballroom Project

US District Judge Richard Leon blocked further construction on the planned $400 million ballroom, which was to rise on the site of the demolished East Wing of the White House. In his ruling, Leon said the president is the“steward” of the White House, not its owner, and cannot unilaterally authorize a major structural transformation of the historic complex.

The case was brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argued that the demolition and new construction violated legal procedures and bypassed the constitutional role of Congress. The court granted a preliminary injunction, meaning the project will remain paused while the legal challenge moves forward.

Trump has defended the ballroom plan by arguing that it would be funded through private donations rather than taxpayer money. But the judge said private financing does not override the need for congressional authorization when altering one of the most symbolically and historically important public buildings in the United States.

The ruling does not necessarily end the project, but it creates a significant legal and political obstacle for the administration. The Justice Department has already moved to preserve its right to appeal, suggesting the case could continue through higher courts if the White House decides to press ahead.

The dispute has also reignited broader debate over presidential power, historical preservation and the limits of executive authority over federally protected landmarks. Critics say the plan reflects an effort to reshape a national institution through personal taste and private influence, while supporters argue the president should have more discretion over functional updates to the residence.

The proposed ballroom has been one of Trump's most high-profile architectural ambitions for the White House, envisioned as a large ceremonial and event space that would dramatically expand the complex's hosting capacity. Preservation groups, however, have warned that such a project risks permanently altering the character and historic integrity of the executive mansion.

The White House has long been treated not only as a residence and workplace, but also as a protected national symbol subject to strict oversight. Significant structural changes have historically required layers of review involving Congress, preservation authorities and federal planning bodies, particularly when historic sections are affected.