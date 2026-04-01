Latin America Sports Daily For Wednesday, April 1, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The last day of World Cup qualifying delivered heartbreak and history in equal measure. In Monterrey, Iraq ended Bolivia's 32-year dream with a 2-1 victory in the intercontinental repechage final - Ali Al-Hamadi's early header and Aymen Hussein's second-half strike consigning La Verde to another four-year wait despite Moises Paniagua's heroic equaliser. In Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi scored and assisted in what may have been his final home match as Argentina dismantled Zambia 5-0 at La Bombonera in an emotional farewell. And in Europe, Bosnia and Herzegovina stunned Italy on penalties to qualify for the World Cup in the biggest shock of the entire playoff round. All 48 World Cup nations are now confirmed - and today, the Brasileirao returns. As always, The Rio Times delivers comprehensive Latin America coverage and emerging market intelligence.



Tuesday Results & Season Restart Mar 31 – Apr 1, 2026









COMPETITION

RESULT

NOTE









WC Repechage Final

Iraq 2-1 Bolivia

Al-Hamadi 10', Hussein 53'





Friendly

Argentina 5-0 Zambia

Messi goal + assist; farewell





UEFA Playoff Final

Bosnia d. Italy (pens)

SHOCK - Azzurri eliminated





UEFA Playoff Finals

Turkey, Sweden, Czechia through

DR Congo also qualify





Brasileirao R9 (TODAY)

Season resumes

Palmeiras lead on 19 pts





Copa Argentina (TODAY)

Defensa y Justicia vs Chaco FE

32avos de final





World Cup Group I

Iraq confirmed

+ France, Senegal, Norway





48 nations confirmed

All WC berths filled

Squad deadline: May 30







01Iraq End Bolivia's World Cup Dream With 2-1 Repechage Victory in MonterreyFootballBolivia's dream died under the Monterrey lights. Iraq, coached by Australian Graham Arnold, struck early through Ali Al-Hamadi's towering header from a corner on 10 minutes, and although Moises Paniagua - the hero of the Surinam comeback - hammered home a thunderous equaliser on 38 minutes to send La Verde into half-time level, captain Aymen Hussein restored Iraq's lead eight minutes into the second half with a clinical finish after anticipating the Bolivian defence on a set piece.Oscar Villegas's side threw everything forward in the final 35 minutes, accumulating 16 corners and peppering the Iraqi goal, but keeper Ahmed Basil and a resolute back line held firm. Bolivia appealed desperately for a penalty at the end of the first half, but neither the referee nor VAR intervened. The final whistle brought tears in the Bolivian dugout and ecstasy for Iraq, who return to the World Cup for the first time since Mexico 1986 - a 40-year absence ended on the same Mexican soil where it began.Iraq join Group I alongside France, Norway and Senegal, debuting against Norway on June 16 in Foxborough. For Bolivia, the wait extends to at least 36 years - their last World Cup appearance remains USA 1994. But as CNN noted, the silver lining is real: Terceros, Paniagua, Viscarra and a squad full of young talent suggest La Verde's future is brighter than at any point in the last three decades. As we covered throughout this repechage series, Bolivia were competitive, courageous and ultimately agonisingly close.Bolivia had 16 corners to Iraq's 4 and dominated possession in the second half, but scored just once from open play across the entire repechage final. Set pieces proved decisive - both Iraq goals came from dead-ball situations.02Messi Scores in Emotional Potential Farewell as Argentina Rout Zambia 5-0FootballIn what may have been Lionel Messi's final match on Argentine soil, the 38-year-old delivered a vintage performance as the world champions demolished Zambia 5-0 at La Bombonera. Messi, who started after Scaloni confirmed his inclusion, assisted Julian Alvarez's opener inside five minutes with a delicate through ball before sweeping home the second himself on 43 minutes from a Mac Allister pass. The crowd, draped in banners reading "El Mejor del Siglo," savoured every touch.Nicolas Otamendi converted a second-half penalty and received an emotional standing ovation when substituted on 69 minutes in what was almost certainly his own farewell to the Buenos Aires public. An own goal from Dominic Chanda and a late Valentin Barco strike completed the rout. Argentina's dominance was total: 75% possession, relentless attacking waves, and a defensive solidity that the Mauritania match had lacked. Scaloni will have been far more satisfied with this performance as a blueprint for the World Cup.Argentina open their title defence against Algeria on June 16 in Kansas City, with Group J also featuring Austria and Jordan. The squad deadline is May 30 - and the question on every Argentine fan's lips is whether Messi, who turns 39 in June, will be on the plane. Tuesday night's evidence suggested the answer is yes. The World Cup is now 71 days away.Messi scored and assisted in the same match for the 42nd time in his Argentina career. He has now scored in three consecutive home appearances for the national team, totalling 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 5 caps.Bosnia Stun Italy on Penalties in Biggest World Cup Qualifying ShockFootball03Bosnia Stun Italy on Penalties in Biggest World Cup Qualifying ShockFootballThe biggest story of Tuesday's UEFA playoff round was Italy's elimination. Bosnia and Herzegovina beat the four-time world champions on penalties in Zenica after the match finished level, sending shockwaves through European football and confirming the Azzurri will miss a second World Cup in three cycles after also failing to qualify for Qatar 2022. For a nation that lifted the trophy as recently as 2006, the decline has been catastrophic.Elsewhere in the UEFA playoffs, Turkey overcame the Wales/Bosnia semifinal winner, Sweden eliminated Poland, Czechia beat Denmark on penalties, and DR Congo - representing Africa through the intercontinental pathway - defeated Jamaica in extra time. Combined with Iraq's repechage victory, all 48 World Cup berths are now confirmed. The final tournament field features seven CONMEBOL nations: Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, and Bolivia's absence after their heartbreaking defeat.Italy's elimination will reverberate through the global football calendar and has direct implications for the World Cup's commercial value and broadcast projections. For Latin America, the confirmed 48-nation field means the focus now shifts to squad announcements, pre-tournament friendlies, and the May 30 roster deadline - with Brazil's selections under Ancelotti and Argentina's Messi decision the two biggest narratives.Italy have now failed to qualify for two of the last three World Cups (2022 and 2026). The Azzurri were eliminated by North Macedonia in the 2022 playoffs and now by Bosnia in 2026 - both on European soil.04All 48 World Cup Nations Confirmed: The Complete 2026 FieldAnalysisWith Iraq's victory over Bolivia and the conclusion of all UEFA playoff finals, the 2026 FIFA World Cup field is complete. The expanded 48-nation tournament - the first in history - will kick off on June 11 in Mexico City and culminate with the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. CONMEBOL sends seven representatives: Argentina (defending champions), Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia and the hosts' automatic entry for the USA, Mexico and Canada.Tuesday's results filled the remaining berths. Iraq return after 40 years in Group I (France, Senegal, Norway). Bosnia qualify for the first time since 2014 at Italy's expense. DR Congo make their World Cup debut after beating Jamaica. Czechia, Turkey and Sweden also secured their places. The confirmed 48 nations now enter the roster-submission phase, with FIFA's May 30 deadline the next critical marker. Preliminary squads of up to 55 players are expected by mid-May, with final 26-man lists due by the end of the month.For the Latin American contingent, the World Cup draw groups are set: Argentina (Group J: Algeria, Austria, Jordan), Brazil (Group H: Belgium, Morocco, Ivory Coast), Colombia (Group E: Uzbekistan, Cameroon, Denmark), Ecuador (Group D: Portugal, Nigeria, Uruguay), Paraguay (Group G: England, South Korea, Senegal), and Uruguay (Group D with Ecuador). The region's clubs now pivot to Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana group stages starting next week.The 2026 World Cup is the first with 48 teams. CONMEBOL has 7 of those spots - the most ever - while CONCACAF has 6 (including 3 hosts), UEFA 16, CAF 9, AFC 8, and OFC 2.05Brasileirao Returns Today as Club Football Reclaims the CalendarPreviewAfter a two-week FIFA window pause, the Brasileirao Serie A resumes today with Rodada 9 - marking the start of the most congested stretch in the South American club calendar. Palmeiras lead the table on 19 points from eight rounds, three clear of Sao Paulo (16) and Fluminense (16), with Flamengo fourth on 14. The title race is the tightest through eight rounds in the points-per-game era, with six clubs separated by just five points at the top.The return of domestic football coincides with the imminent start of Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana group stages, expected in the first week of April. Clubs face the dual burden of managing squad depth across continental and domestic competitions while losing key players to national-team call-ups in the final pre-World Cup window. For Brazilian clubs, the challenge is compounded by the Brasileirao's unique full-calendar format - running from January to December with a mid-year World Cup pause - meaning every point counts more than ever.In Argentina, the Apertura resumes this weekend with Fecha 13, headlined by the Avellaneda clasico between Racing and Independiente. Copa Argentina's 32avos de final continue today with Defensa y Justicia vs Chaco For Ever and Instituto vs Atlanta later this week. The LATAM football calendar is now fully loaded through to the World Cup break in June.Palmeiras' 19-point haul after 8 rounds is the club's best start in the Brasileirao points-per-game era. Rodada 9 begins today, with Copa Libertadores group stages launching next week.06March FIFA Window in Review: Sinner's Sunshine Double and South America's Sobering ResultsRecapThe March window produced two dominant storylines: Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka completing historic Sunshine Doubles at the Miami Open, and South American football's alarming pre-World Cup form. Sinner became the first man to win Indian Wells and Miami without dropping a set - 10 matches, 20 sets, zero lost - while Sabalenka defended her Miami title by beating Gauff in a three-set final to extend her 2026 record to 23-1.On the football pitch, CONMEBOL nations went winless against European opposition: Brazil lost to France (1-2), Colombia fell to both Croatia (1-2) and France (1-3), Chile were humiliated 4-1 by New Zealand, and Uruguay drew 1-1 with England. Bolivia's spirited repechage campaign ended in heartbreak against Iraq. Only Argentina's 5-0 demolition of Zambia and 2-1 win over Mauritania provided genuine positivity, though the quality of opposition drew criticism.As the calendar turns to April, the narrative shifts to club football and World Cup preparations running in parallel. The next major international window will be the final pre-tournament friendlies in late May/early June, by which time all 48 squads must be submitted. For followers of Latin America sports, it promises to be the most packed April in memory.Sinner's March: Indian Wells title + Miami Open title = Sunshine Double, 20 sets won, 0 lost. CONMEBOL's March: 2W-1D-4L against non-CONMEBOL opposition, including 3 defeats to European sides.07Copa Argentina and Argentine Apertura: What's Ahead This WeekFootballCopa Argentina's 32avos de final wrap up this week with two fixtures: Defensa y Justicia vs Chaco For Ever on Wednesday and Instituto de Cordoba vs Atlanta on the same night. Once these ties are decided, the full second-round bracket will be set - featuring mouth-watering potential matchups as Primera Division clubs begin facing each other. The second round draws include River vs Aldosivi, Independiente Rivadavia vs Tigre, and Estudiantes vs Rosario Central.The Argentine Apertura resumes this weekend with Fecha 13, and the headline fixture is the Avellaneda clasico: Racing Club vs Independiente on Saturday. Racing, unbeaten in nine matches and riding high after their Copa Argentina win over San Martin de Formosa, face an Independiente side that is also in strong form following their 4-2 Copa Argentina victory. In Zona A, the battle for playoff spots intensifies with Talleres, Velez, Boca and San Lorenzo all in contention.Looking further ahead, Copa Libertadores group-stage matchday 1 is scheduled for the first full week of April - Penarol face Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo take on Boca Juniors, and Nacional enter continental play. Copa Sudamericana groups also kick off, with Racing Club drawn against Botafogo. The continental calendar is about to explode into life.Racing Club are unbeaten in 9 matches across all competitions heading into Saturday's Avellaneda clasico. Copa Libertadores group-stage matchday 1 begins next week.