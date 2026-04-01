Spain Closes Express Residency Path For Venezuelans After 240,000 Permits

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Spain will close in June a fast-track humanitarian residency pathway that granted approximately 240,000 permits to Venezuelans since 2018 - up to 50,000 in 2025 alone

- Venezuela's community in Spain has nearly tripled to 700,000 from 255,000 in 2018, making Spain the largest destination for the Venezuelan diaspora outside the Americas

- The decision follows the Maduro capture in January, a new restrictive EU asylum framework taking effect in June, and years of system overload from Venezuelan applications

Spain will shut down in June the privileged Venezuela Spain residency pathway that has been the primary immigration channel for Venezuelans since 2018. The Sánchez government has decided to redirect Venezuelan applicants to the standard immigration process used by all other nationalities, ending a mechanism that granted approximately 240,000 humanitarian residence permits over eight years.

Government sources described the change as procedural rather than substantive, arguing that humanitarian cases will still be processed through a new channel. In practice, however, standard humanitarian authorizations are rare and typically limited to specific medical circumstances - a far narrower gateway than the quasi-automatic system Venezuelans have used.

How the System Worked - and Collapsed

The mechanism was straightforward. Venezuelans filed asylum applications and entered the international protection system, but instead of receiving refugee status, they were granted 12-month humanitarian residence permits - renewable for another 12 months - that allowed them to work and live legally in Spain. After two years, the pathway opened to longer-term regularization and eventually citizenship.

What began as an exception for a specific humanitarian crisis became a structural channel. In some years, Venezuelan cases represented over 95% - and in some periods virtually 100% - of all humanitarian permits granted in Spain. The volume overwhelmed the asylum system at every level: appointment scheduling, document processing, and case resolution.

Venezuelans represented more than 60% of all asylum applications in Spain in peak years. Without Venezuelan cases, Spain's asylum recognition rate dropped to 5-12% - well below the European average. The Interior Ministry concluded that a significant portion of applications from multiple nationalities were driven by regularization rather than genuine persecution.

The Numbers: A Community Transformed

The policy created the largest Venezuelan community in Europe. According to Spain's national statistics institute (INE), the number of Venezuela-born residents rose from approximately 255,000 in 2018 to nearly 700,000 today. Of those, more than 250,000 hold Spanish citizenship, and 35,403 Venezuelans obtained citizenship in 2024 alone.

Annual humanitarian permits ran at approximately 40,000 per year for most of the period, rising to 50,000 in 2025. The volume made Spain one of the top global destinations for Venezuelan migration outside Latin America.

Why Now

Three factors converged. The capture of Nicolás Maduro in January altered the political landscape that originally justified the exceptional treatment, even though the transition under Delcy Rodríguez remains incomplete.

A new, more restrictive EU asylum framework takes effect in June 2026. And the accumulated pressure on Spain's system had become unsustainable.

The closure coincides with a separate mass regularization program the Sánchez government negotiated with Podemos, covering immigrants who can prove residence in Spain before December 31, 2025, with at least five months of continuous presence and no serious criminal record.

Implications for Latin America

For Venezuelans considering emigration, the closure narrows options significantly. Spain's express pathway was one of the most accessible legal routes outside the Americas. Its elimination redirects migration pressure back toward Colombia, Chile, Peru, and Brazil - countries already hosting millions of Venezuelan migrants.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado has accused Spain of insufficient engagement, warning that history will judge its role. But Spain's record is complex: it simultaneously became one of Europe's most generous hosts for Venezuelan migrants while maintaining diplomatic dialogue with Caracas - a balancing act that is now ending along with the residency pathway that defined it.