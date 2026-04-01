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Saudi Hajj And Umrah Minister: Leadership's Care Drives Exceptional Success, System Ready For All Changes
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- His Excellency, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah, revealed exceptional numbers and unprecedented achievements in the Pilgrim Experience ecosystem during his speech at the opening ceremony of the "Umrah and Ziyarah Forum 2026."
His Excellency announced that the number of Umrah pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom exceeded 18 million, achieving a remarkable 214% growth rate between 2022 and 2025. Meanwhile, the satisfaction rate among Umrah pilgrims increased significantly to 94% in 2025. His Excellency attributed this success to the continuous support and empowerment from the wise leadership, and the utmost care given by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince-may Allah protect them-to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.
These statements coincided with the patronage and inauguration of the forum's accompanying exhibition by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, Emir of the Madinah Region. The exhibition features the participation of 150 exhibitors and a wide international presence of companies and entities organizing Umrah and Ziyarah trips from around the world. The forum is witnessing significant momentum through the signing of numerous agreements and cooperation partnerships, alongside holding rich scientific and panel discussions addressing various aspects aimed at elevating the pilgrim and visitor experience.
Regarding enriching the spiritual and cultural experience, Dr. Al-Rabiah explained that the Rawdah Sharif's visitor capacity in the Prophet's Mosque has doubled. More than 15.6 million people visited last year. He also noted that there are now 87 developed historical and enriching sites and destinations.
In the context of ecosystem-led digital transformation, the Minister announced a major achievement: the "Nusuk" app now has over 51 million users globally. He confirmed that the app offers more than 100 integrated services and supports nearly 100 languages, making journeys easier for Muslims outside the Kingdom. He also highlighted new strategic partnerships with global travel platforms. These partnerships will help arriving Umrah pilgrims plan travel and broaden their options.
The Minister concluded his remarks by emphasizing the Pilgrim Experience ecosystem's high efficiency and its complete readiness to handle any sudden changes. He explained that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works in complete integration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and relevant authorities through a special operations room. This room is tasked with overcoming and resolving all challenges and providing exceptional services that ensure the comfort and safety of Umrah pilgrims throughout their stay.
His Excellency announced that the number of Umrah pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom exceeded 18 million, achieving a remarkable 214% growth rate between 2022 and 2025. Meanwhile, the satisfaction rate among Umrah pilgrims increased significantly to 94% in 2025. His Excellency attributed this success to the continuous support and empowerment from the wise leadership, and the utmost care given by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince-may Allah protect them-to the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.
These statements coincided with the patronage and inauguration of the forum's accompanying exhibition by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Sultan Al Saud, Emir of the Madinah Region. The exhibition features the participation of 150 exhibitors and a wide international presence of companies and entities organizing Umrah and Ziyarah trips from around the world. The forum is witnessing significant momentum through the signing of numerous agreements and cooperation partnerships, alongside holding rich scientific and panel discussions addressing various aspects aimed at elevating the pilgrim and visitor experience.
Regarding enriching the spiritual and cultural experience, Dr. Al-Rabiah explained that the Rawdah Sharif's visitor capacity in the Prophet's Mosque has doubled. More than 15.6 million people visited last year. He also noted that there are now 87 developed historical and enriching sites and destinations.
In the context of ecosystem-led digital transformation, the Minister announced a major achievement: the "Nusuk" app now has over 51 million users globally. He confirmed that the app offers more than 100 integrated services and supports nearly 100 languages, making journeys easier for Muslims outside the Kingdom. He also highlighted new strategic partnerships with global travel platforms. These partnerships will help arriving Umrah pilgrims plan travel and broaden their options.
The Minister concluded his remarks by emphasizing the Pilgrim Experience ecosystem's high efficiency and its complete readiness to handle any sudden changes. He explained that the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah works in complete integration with the General Authority of Civil Aviation and relevant authorities through a special operations room. This room is tasked with overcoming and resolving all challenges and providing exceptional services that ensure the comfort and safety of Umrah pilgrims throughout their stay.
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