Saniflow Corp. Reinforces Commitment To Exceptional Customer Service With Expanded Support Channels

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Saniflow Corp., a leading U.S. manufacturer of high-performance commercial hand dryers and baby changing stations, is reaffirming its dedication to delivering not only premium restroom products but also unmatched customer service and technical support.

Although Saniflow's hand dryers are built to last-with durable components, advanced filtration systems, and vandal-resistant designs-occasional technical assistance may still be required. To ensure every customer receives prompt, expert care, Saniflow's certified service technician is on standby daily from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, ready to provide fast, reliable solutions for any service or technical inquiry.

In addition to extended service hours, Saniflow has implemented a website chatbot, providing 24/7 assistance for general inquiries, product recommendations, and troubleshooting guidance. During business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST), chat responses are guaranteed within 1–2 minutes, ensuring customers receive the help they need-without the wait.

Furthering its commitment to a superior customer experience, Saniflow's sales team also guarantees a two-hour quote turnaround, helping contractors, architects, and facility managers stay on schedule without unnecessary delays.

“Our products are known for their performance and reliability, but equally important is the support behind them,” said Tyler Rose, the Digital Marketing Manager for Saniflow Corp.“We know our customers rely on us to keep their facilities running smoothly, and we take that responsibility seriously. From rapid quoting to real-time support, we're setting the standard for service in our industry.”

With these initiatives, Saniflow continues to distinguish itself not only through its eco-friendly, ADA-compliant hand dryers and baby changing stations but also through its unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction.

For more information or technical assistance, visit

or contact...

About Saniflow Corp.

Saniflow Corp., a division of Mediclinics S.A. (Barcelona, Spain), has been supplying high-performance, energy-efficient restroom solutions to North America since 2003. With nearly five decades of innovation behind its products, Saniflow offers a wide range of eco-friendly hand dryers and ADA-compliant baby changing stations designed for modern, high-traffic facilities. Every Saniflow product is engineered for performance, sustainability, and style-backed by industry-leading service and support.