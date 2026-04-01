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Turkey Cosmetic Surgery Tourism Hits USD 3.5B Annually As New Research Confirms Global Medical Aesthetics Dominance
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Medical Tourism Corporation (MTC), a Dallas-based company that helps people get care, has released a new report on cosmetic surgery tourism in Turkey. The report, titled Turkey Cosmetic Surgery Tourism Market Analysis for 2025–2026, documents that Turkey now performs over 1.1 million procedures every year. Cosmetic surgery is part of Turkey's medical tourism market. 38.54 Percent to be exact. This market is worth $ 3.5 billion.
The sector is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2035, growing at 18.3 percent annually-faster than any other medical treatment category.
Cost Differential Widens Against UK and US Pricing
Patients researching rhinoplasty in the UK report costs ranging from £7,000 to £13,000. The same procedure in Istanbul, including a hotel stay, transportation, and aftercare costs between 2,900 and 4,500 euros. A Mommy Makeover that costs between £15,000 and £30,000 in London? In Turkey, it costs from 4,200 pounds, including everything.
The gap is substantial-not a marginal discount, but a cost reduction of 50 to 75 percent when comparing equivalent procedures.
The price difference is not getting smaller. The cost of procedures in the UK and the US keeps going up. Because of a shortage of medical professionals, high overhead costs, and regulatory costs. Turkey's all-inclusive model remains highly competitive. Patients are noticing this. In the UK, searches for "Cosmetic Surgery Turkey" increased by more than 1,000 percent between 2015 and August 2024. This is not a trend. It is a big change in how people think about where to get medical care.
Istanbul's Medical Infrastructure Supports High Patient Volume
While some medical tourism destinations lack the capacity to absorb high patient volumes, Istanbul is a notable exception. The city has 238 hospitals, more than 36,000 beds, and over 650 clinics that are certified by the Ministry of Health. Istanbul's airport is one of the busiest in the world. It has flights to five airports in the UK, many cities in the US, and other places in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.
The city's infrastructure is designed to handle large numbers of tourists.
American Patient Interest in Turkey Grows Amid Rising Domestic Costs
For a time, Turkey's cosmetic surgery boom was largely driven by patients from the UK and Europe. Now things are changing. American patients are more willing to travel to Turkey for care because the cost of the procedure is three to five times less than in the US. The report says that 20 to 35 percent more American patients will go to Turkey for care through 2028.
The question of safety deserves an answer
In 2025, seven people from the UK died after getting medical care in Turkey, according to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This is a number, and it should not be ignored.
The report also notes that most problems occurred at centers that weren't certified. On the other hand, Turkey has around 50-60 hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International. There are also over 700 clinics certified by the Ministry of Health. These centers follow standards. The complication rates at these accredited centers are similar to those in the US. A 2025 survey by the Turkish Aesthetic Surgery Society found that 93 percent of patients were satisfied with their care at accredited facilities. Between 2022 and 2025, the complication-related revision rate dropped 28 percent.
Med Tourism Co LLC Perspective
"People often think that Turkey is just cheap. It was never just about being cheap. Over the past few years, the quality of medical care has caught up with the cost advantage. And in some areas it is even better. When German insurance companies start sending patients to Turkey, it is not about the cost. It is about the quality of care. Med Tourism Co LLC's role is to connect patients with accredited medical centers, and that mission has never been more important than it is now."
- Spokesperson, Med Tourism Co LLC
About the Report
The research report is available for free at Turkey Cosmetic Surgery Tourism Market Analysis Report 2025-2026. The report examines the cost of procedures across six countries, Istanbul's medical infrastructure, forecasts of rules and safety frameworks for the next few years, and a comparison of Turkey with countries such as Thailand, Hungary, and Mexico.
The sector is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2035, growing at 18.3 percent annually-faster than any other medical treatment category.
Cost Differential Widens Against UK and US Pricing
Patients researching rhinoplasty in the UK report costs ranging from £7,000 to £13,000. The same procedure in Istanbul, including a hotel stay, transportation, and aftercare costs between 2,900 and 4,500 euros. A Mommy Makeover that costs between £15,000 and £30,000 in London? In Turkey, it costs from 4,200 pounds, including everything.
The gap is substantial-not a marginal discount, but a cost reduction of 50 to 75 percent when comparing equivalent procedures.
The price difference is not getting smaller. The cost of procedures in the UK and the US keeps going up. Because of a shortage of medical professionals, high overhead costs, and regulatory costs. Turkey's all-inclusive model remains highly competitive. Patients are noticing this. In the UK, searches for "Cosmetic Surgery Turkey" increased by more than 1,000 percent between 2015 and August 2024. This is not a trend. It is a big change in how people think about where to get medical care.
Istanbul's Medical Infrastructure Supports High Patient Volume
While some medical tourism destinations lack the capacity to absorb high patient volumes, Istanbul is a notable exception. The city has 238 hospitals, more than 36,000 beds, and over 650 clinics that are certified by the Ministry of Health. Istanbul's airport is one of the busiest in the world. It has flights to five airports in the UK, many cities in the US, and other places in Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.
The city's infrastructure is designed to handle large numbers of tourists.
American Patient Interest in Turkey Grows Amid Rising Domestic Costs
For a time, Turkey's cosmetic surgery boom was largely driven by patients from the UK and Europe. Now things are changing. American patients are more willing to travel to Turkey for care because the cost of the procedure is three to five times less than in the US. The report says that 20 to 35 percent more American patients will go to Turkey for care through 2028.
The question of safety deserves an answer
In 2025, seven people from the UK died after getting medical care in Turkey, according to the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office. This is a number, and it should not be ignored.
The report also notes that most problems occurred at centers that weren't certified. On the other hand, Turkey has around 50-60 hospitals accredited by the Joint Commission International. There are also over 700 clinics certified by the Ministry of Health. These centers follow standards. The complication rates at these accredited centers are similar to those in the US. A 2025 survey by the Turkish Aesthetic Surgery Society found that 93 percent of patients were satisfied with their care at accredited facilities. Between 2022 and 2025, the complication-related revision rate dropped 28 percent.
Med Tourism Co LLC Perspective
"People often think that Turkey is just cheap. It was never just about being cheap. Over the past few years, the quality of medical care has caught up with the cost advantage. And in some areas it is even better. When German insurance companies start sending patients to Turkey, it is not about the cost. It is about the quality of care. Med Tourism Co LLC's role is to connect patients with accredited medical centers, and that mission has never been more important than it is now."
- Spokesperson, Med Tourism Co LLC
About the Report
The research report is available for free at Turkey Cosmetic Surgery Tourism Market Analysis Report 2025-2026. The report examines the cost of procedures across six countries, Istanbul's medical infrastructure, forecasts of rules and safety frameworks for the next few years, and a comparison of Turkey with countries such as Thailand, Hungary, and Mexico.
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