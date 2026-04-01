Maa Ka Sum: Mona Singh On Honesty, Respect In Parent-Child Bonds

As the upcoming series 'Maa Ka Sum' is all set to arrive soon, its cast recently sat down to speak about the heart of the story, the bond between a mother and her son. Actors Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja, along with producer Babita Ashiwal, opened up about the show and what makes it special.

A Story of Honesty, Respect and Freedom

Talking about the core idea of the series, Mona Singh spoke about how the show focuses on "honesty, respect and freedom" in relationships between parents and children. She went on to share how the story reflects changing times and how families are becoming more open and understanding. "I think this is the biggest strength. And this show wants to tell people that there should be such relationships. You see, time is changing, society is changing and people are becoming progressive. So there should be an openness between children and their parents."

"It should not be that the mother is different at home and outside. You know, she is honest, she is authentic. And there is freedom, boundaries of course. But this relationship is built on honesty, respect and freedom. So I feel that many families will learn a new way to deal with their kids," she added.

Producer's Personal Connection

Producer Babita Ashiwal shared that what drew her to the story was the strong "mother and son" relationship at its centre. Speaking from her own experience as a single mother, she said the subject felt real and close to her life. She also pointed out that such stories are seen across all sections of society. "The subject was so interesting, but it was more important than Maths and Mathematics. What was attractive in this story was the relationship between mother and son. We felt that this is a story that we should tell. I am a single mother and I have a teenage son.

"It was easy for me to give shape to this story. Women are facing such problems in every stratum of society. It is not that there are no single mothers in rural areas. Or that there are no single mothers in lower-income strata," she further said.

A Special Audition for Mihir Ahuja

Actor Mihir Ahuja, who plays the young lead, recalled how he landed the role during a very personal moment in his life. Sharing his "first audition" experience in a new home, he said the project holds a special place for him. "First of all, Mukesh Chawla, the casting director of the show. He reached out to me for an audition. And this show is very special. There are many reasons. But the main reason is that I shifted to a new house. I shifted to a new house in Mumbai. And this was the first audition. I mean, I shifted to a new house on the same day. So all the stuff is lying in the carton. And I am making an audition here in the room. And I got this. And I mean, I can't wait to watch it. And for you all to watch it."

About 'Maa Ka Sum'

The trailer of Maa Ka Sum was unveiled earlier this month. The story follows Agastya, a 19-year-old maths genius, who starts a unique plan to find a life partner for his single mother. The series blends emotions with light-hearted moments as their journey unfolds. Maa Ka Sum is set to release on Prime Video on April 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)