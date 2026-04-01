Utkal Divas: CM Majhi Vows To Build 'Samruddha Odisha' On Foundation Day

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday extended his greetings to the people of the state and Odia citizens residing across the country on the occasion of Odisha Foundation Day, also known as Utkal Divas. Marking the formation of the first state on a linguistic basis, Odisha has carved a distinct identity both nationally and globally. On this occasion, CM Majhi paid heartfelt tributes to the great sons of the soil whose vision and sacrifices made a separate Odisha possible, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

CM's Vision for a 'Samruddha Odisha'

"With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, the government remains fully committed to preserving and promoting Odia identity and culture. It is continuously working to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of every Odia. Building Odisha into one of the leading states of the country is its sole objective. On this auspicious day, let us all come together and take a firm pledge to build a 'Samruddha Odisha'," the CM stated.

Historical Significance of Utkal Divas

Odisha celebrates Utkal Divas with great enthusiasm and pride, as it marks the historic formation of the state on April 1, 1936. The day commemorates the long-cherished dream of the Odia people for a separate linguistic identity.

Utkal Divas holds deep emotional significance for every Odia heart. It recalls the tireless efforts and sacrifices made by generations of Odia leaders and people to achieve a distinct state based on linguistic identity after years of struggle. The formation of Odisha on this day fulfilled the aspirations of the Odia-speaking population, who sought administrative and cultural unity under one state.

PM Modi Extends Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion, highlighting Odisha as the "timeless symbol of cultural as well as spiritual greatness" and the contribution of its people in propelling several fields. "Odia music, art and literature have enriched India in countless ways. The people of Odisha, known for their determination, simplicity and warmth, have made remarkable contributions across fields. May Odisha keep scaling new heights of progress in the times to come," the PM wrote on X.

Statewide Celebrations

Across the state, celebrations include cultural programs and tributes to freedom fighters and eminent Odia personalities. These activities not only reinforce Odisha's rich heritage but also highlight its vibrant identity and enduring spirit. (ANI)

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