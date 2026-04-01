AFC U20 Asian Cup: India Face Japan In Opener After A 20-Year Wait

The Indian U20 women's national team are set to kick off their AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 campaign against Japan on Thursday, April 2, as the Young Tigresses end their 20-year wait to play in the tournament. The match will kick off at 18:30 IST at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, and will be streamed live on FanCode, according to the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

A Journey of Ambition and Preparation

For India, this is more than just an opening fixture. It is the beginning of a journey that has been carefully constructed over months, across continents, and with a clear identity in mind. After qualifying for the tournament for the first time in two decades, India are approaching the Asian Cup as a team intent on competing.

Head coach Joakim Alexandersson emphasised both realism and ambition ahead of the opener. "We are very much aware that we are new to this scene right now with the India team. We know we are facing tough opponents and we have respect for them," said the Swede, as quoted by AIFF. "But also, we have a mindset that we want to make it through this group and qualify for the World Cup. That would be fantastic for the whole country," he added.

Extensive and Methodical Training

India's preparation for the tournament has been extensive and methodical. From friendly matches in Kazakhstan to a month-long training camp in Sweden, the focus has been on developing a squad capable of handling the demands of elite competition.

"We have been together continuously for three months," Alexandersson said. "Before that, we had friendly games in Kazakhstan. We have been to Sweden for a one-month camp, and we invited Uzbekistan to India as well. "So the preparation has been good. I think we are ready for this tournament in a good way. Since the qualifiers in Myanmar, we have had some very focused work. We have evolved considerably -- technically, tactically, and also mentally as a group. We are confident that our preparation has put us in the best place possible," Alexandersson explained.

Formidable Opposition

Standing in India's way in the opening match is one of the world's most formidable sides. Japan, record six-time champions of the U20 Asian Cup, arrive as one of the favourites, with a long-standing reputation for technical excellence and consistency at the youth level. The Young Nadeshiko were also world champions in 2018.

Head coach Akira Ijiri made his side's ambitions clear. "Our goal is clear. We want to break through the group stage and win the World Cup. We will do our best to achieve this goal."

The Path to the World Cup

For India, the challenge is undeniable. But the approach remains grounded in belief. They understand the level of opposition, and at the same time, recognise the opportunity.

Placed in a competitive Group C alongside Japan, Australia (April 5), and Chinese Taipei (April 8), India's path to the knockout stage is demanding. The top two teams, along with the two best third-placed sides across three groups, will advance to the quarter-finals, where a place in the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026 awaits the final four. (ANI)

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