HS Phoolka Joins BJP, Cites Punjab Law & Order, Says Party Supported Him

Senior advocate HS Phoolka on Wednesday formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing Punjab's worsening law and order situation, drug menace and environmental concerns as key reasons for his political return. Phoolka, renowned for his tireless legal advocacy for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims, had previously been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from 2014 to 2017.

'Returning to politics for Punjab'

Speaking to ANI after joining the BJP, Phoolka said, "I have been fighting the fight for the 1984 riots (victims) for the last 40 years, and I have been supported by the BJP since then...I have fought my fight together with them. I have also done a lot of legal work for the BJP. I was with the AAP for 3 years from 2014-2017. But my close association has been with the BJP since the beginning."

Phoolka expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in Punjab, highlighting both governance and environmental issues. "The situation is really bad in Punjab, extortion calls are being made, there is a law and order situation there, drugs menace and the land of Punjab is going to turn barren in 13-14 years. But the Government is least bothered. So, I am returning to politics for Punjab. There was no better party than the BJP to return to," he added.

Phoolka joined the BJP earlier in the day in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh and several other senior party leaders.

Previous political career with AAP

Phoolka, a former prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab, joined the party in January 2014 and contested the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, losing to Congress's Ravneet Singh Bittu by 19,709 votes.

In 2017, he won the Dakha constituency in the Punjab Assembly elections, defeating Akali leader Manpreet Singh Ayali. He resigned from all party positions in 2015 and officially left AAP in January 2019, stating that entering politics had been a mistake and choosing to focus entirely on his legal battles.

Activism and 1984 riots advocacy

Phoolka is a senior advocate of the Delhi High Court, a human rights activist, author, and politician, known for his relentless fight for justice for the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He spearheaded one of the longest and most challenging legal battles to hold Congress leaders, including HKL Bhagat, Sajjan Kumar, and Jagdish Tytler, accountable for their roles in the killings. In recognition of his efforts, he was awarded the Padma Shri in 2019.

Following the riots, Phoolka helped form the Citizens Justice Committee (CJC) in 1985, which brought together legal luminaries and human rights activists to represent the victims before various judicial commissions. He also launched the website in 2001 to make documents and findings about the riots publicly accessible.

Alongside another journalist, he co-authored When a Tree Shook Delhi, the first comprehensive account of the 1984 anti-Sikh massacre. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)