Mumbai Airport Gets India's First In-Terminal Quick Commerce Service

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, in partnership with Blinkit, India's leading quick commerce platform, has launched India's first in-terminal quick commerce service at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai, according to a press release by AAHL.

Seamless In-Terminal Delivery

The service is now live at Terminal 2, domestic departures, bringing app-based delivery directly into the airport experience. Passengers can order essentials through the Blinkit app and have them delivered to their location within the terminal, including boarding gates, lounges, the food court and select partner outlets. Deliveries are carried out by trained on-ground personnel, ensuring a seamless and secure experience without disrupting travel timelines.

Enhancing the Airport Experience

AAHL Spokesperson said: "Adani Airports is reimagining how digital services can enhance the airport experience. Bringing app-based convenience into the terminal allows passengers to make better use of their time and raises the overall service standard. This is a step towards building more responsive and passenger-centric airports."

Available Products and Security Compliance

The offering spans travel accessories, electronics, snacks, books, baby care and personal essentials. Permissible liquids such as packaged water, cold beverages and juices are sourced from approved in-terminal inventory, in line with airport security protocols.

A 'World First' Initiative

Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder of Blinkit, took to X (formally Twitter) to announce the launch saying, "Through our partnership with Adani Airports, travellers can now order from a selection of 2500+ products like phone chargers, books, gifts and more on the Blinkit app. Orders will be delivered within the terminal by our dedicated team of walkers." He added that this is the first airport in the world to introduce such a service, enabling travellers to meet last-minute needs before boarding.

Strategic Growth and Digital Enablement

For Blinkit, the initiative extends quick commerce into a high-frequency, high-intent environment, driving deeper online adoption and consumer penetration. For AAHL, it reflects a strategic push to enhance passenger convenience while unlocking non-aeronautical growth through digitally enabled retail.

Improving Accessibility and Convenience

The service also brings a new level of accessibility and affordability to airport retail, giving travellers more choice without the typical constraints of time and location. With high passenger throughput at Terminal 2, the initiative addresses a familiar gap in the travel journey, enabling access to essentials exactly when they are needed. The rollout aligns with AAHL's focus on building technology-led, passenger-centric airports, where convenience, accessibility and seamless digital experiences define the journey. (ANI)

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