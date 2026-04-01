Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 To Begin Shooting Soon With A Fresh Storyline

After years of speculation, Queen 2 is finally gathering momentum. Kangana Ranaut is set to return in a refreshed avatar, with the sequel expected to begin filming soon and explore a new journey of self-discovery

Queen was a turning point for Kangana Ranaut, and its sequel is not just a continuation but a reinvention. In Queen 2, Rani will reportedly be portrayed as a modern, city-bred woman-confident, sharp, and independent.

While the essence of self-discovery remains intact, the narrative will chart a new emotional and personal journey. The character's evolution reflects changing times, making her more relatable to today's audience.

Directed once again by Vikas Bahl, the sequel will retain the soul of the original while shifting its backdrop. Instead of international travel like Paris and Amsterdam, the sequel will take Rani across multiple Indian cities.

The focus remains on individuality, courage, and self-realisation. The story is expected to highlight how personal growth can unfold closer to home, making the narrative more rooted and culturally resonant.

Unlike the original, which featured actors like Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon, the sequel is expected to introduce an entirely new supporting cast, with theatre talents likely to be roped in.

The film is slated to go on floors by the end of April, beginning with a Mumbai schedule. Sets recreating a North Indian city and the protagonist's home will be built before the team moves to other metro locations. The shoot is expected to wrap up within a three-month start-to-finish timeline.

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