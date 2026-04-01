Why Is Kagiso Rabada No Longer The Fearsome IPL Bowler He Once Was?

Kagiso Rabada's struggles in the Indian Premier League have become increasingly evident, with the Gujarat Titans pacer failing to deliver consistent performances on flat surfaces. His recent outing against Punjab Kings highlighted the issue once again, as he conceded 34 runs at an economy rate of 11.33 while managing just one wicket.

Since 2024, Rabada has largely been picked on reputation rather than form. His numbers reflect the decline: 14 wickets at an average of 40.57 and an economy rate of 9.62. More tellingly, he has conceded over 10 runs per over in 56.25% of his innings during this period.

Former South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, speaking on ESPNcricinfo, explained that Rabada's decline is linked to a collective shift in South Africa's bowling strategy. The team moved towards back‐of‐a‐length deliveries, which inadvertently took away Rabada's yorker accuracy. Steyn noted that Rabada once possessed a lethal yorker but has since struggled to execute it, often producing low full‐tosses or half‐volleys that are dispatched with ease on flat tracks.

Decline In Yorker Accuracy

Data backs Dale Steyn's observation. Since IPL 2024, Kagiso Rabada has attempted yorkers only 9.51% of the time, successfully landing them on just 25.71% of those occasions. When executed, his yorkers have gone for 4.50 runs per over, but missed yorkers have leaked 9.60 runs per over. Instead, Rabada has leaned heavily on shorter lengths, bowling 38.25% of his deliveries back‐of‐a‐length or short, conceding at 8.84 runs per over.

The problem persisted in the T20 World Cup 2026, where Rabada nailed only 33.33% of his yorkers. His fuller deliveries, often mis‐executed, were punished at 13.05 runs per over. Analysts believe that South Africa's tactical overhaul years ago disrupted Rabada's muscle memory, leaving him unable to consistently reproduce the yorker that once defined his success.

Reliance On Shorter Lengths

In the IPL, shorter‐length bowling can be effective only when mixed with variations. Kagiso Rabada's reliance on one length has made him predictable, reducing his threat even with pace. Without the yorker as a weapon, he has become easier to line up, particularly on batting‐friendly surfaces.

The contrast with his 2020 season is stark. Back then, Kagiso Rabada's yorker accuracy and variations brought him significant success, making him one of the most feared bowlers in the league. Since then, however, his inability to rediscover that rhythm has left him struggling to justify his selection.