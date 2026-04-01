Middle East Conflict: Trump Considers Pulling US Out Of NATO, Calls The Alliance 'Paper Tiger'
Labelling the alliance a "paper tiger", the development came after it failed to join Trump in his war against Iran. He noted that removing the US from the defence treaty was now "beyond reconsideration."
This is a breaking story. More details awaited.
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