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Middle East Conflict: Trump Considers Pulling US Out Of NATO, Calls The Alliance 'Paper Tiger'

Middle East Conflict: Trump Considers Pulling US Out Of NATO, Calls The Alliance 'Paper Tiger'


2026-04-01 06:13:08
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that he is strongly considering pulling Washington out of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Daily Telegraph reported.

Labelling the alliance a "paper tiger", the development came after it failed to join Trump in his war against Iran. He noted that removing the US from the defence treaty was now "beyond reconsideration."


This is a breaking story. More details awaited.

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