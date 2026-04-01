US Should Reconsider Its Participation In NATO, Says Secretary Rubio

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested that Washington should reconsider its participation in NATO, citing growing frustrations over allied support amid the ongoing confrontation with Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

Rubio stated that the issue of continued U.S. membership in the alliance should be reviewed after the conclusion of military operations related to Iran.

“NATO is simply about us having troops in Europe to defend Europe. But when we need their help-not their help; we're not asking them to conduct air strikes, when we need them to allow us to use their military bases, their answer is no? Then why are we in NATO? You have to ask that question. Why do we have billions, hundreds of billions of dollars over the years, trillions of dollars, and all of these American forces stationed in the region, if, in our time of need, we won't be allowed to use those bases?” Rubio said in an interview.

The remarks come amid broader tensions between Washington and its allies following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz earlier in March.

U.S. President Donald Trump had previously criticized NATO allies for declining to deploy naval forces to the strait to counter potential threats from Iran. He also appealed to key Asian economies, including China, Japan, and South Korea, but reportedly received no response.

Trump subsequently warned that the United States may reconsider its security commitments, urging partners to“produce their own oil” and“learn to defend themselves,” signaling a potential shift in Washington's global security posture.