Azerbaijan Set To Develop State Program To Advance Mining And Metallurgy Sectors

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The“State Program on the Development of the Mining (Metal Ores) and Metallurgical Industries in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2027-2030” (hereinafter referred to as the State Program) is set to be developed, Trend reports.

The initiative is outlined in a decree signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on measures to ensure the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgy sectors in the country.

Under the decree, the draft of the state program will be prepared within four months and submitted to the president of Azerbaijan for consideration.

The document will take into account projects in the mining (metal ores) and metallurgy sectors that are currently being implemented or planned by the private sector. These projects will also be supported within the framework of the state program.