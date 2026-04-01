'Azerbaijan Aluminum' OJSC Moves Toward Liquidation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)"Azerbaijan Aluminum" OJSC is being liquidated, Trend reports.

This is reflected in a decree on measures to ensure the development of the mining (metal ores) and metallurgy industries in Azerbaijan, signed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the assets of the open joint-stock company will be transferred to the balance sheet of the limited liability company“Azeraluminum.”

The Ministry of Finance must ensure the repayment of the approved debts of the "Azerbaijan Aluminum" OJSC to non-governmental organizations from the funds of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan or other financial sources provided for by law within one month from the date of submission of relevant supporting documents.