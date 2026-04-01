Uzbekistan Partners With EDB To Drive Digital Transformation And AI Integration
This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Tigran Sargsyan, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board and curator of the Digital Initiatives Fund, and Sherzod Shermatov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies and Chief Information Officer (CIO).
The proposed areas of collaboration encompass solutions in various sectors, including water resource management, labor market development, jewelry trade, air quality monitoring, among others.
Representatives from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies have expressed their commitment to further evaluating the proposed initiatives and to introducing additional digital solutions that may be eligible for support from the Fund.
The EDB Digital Initiatives Fund was established in June 2020 to support the development of digital transformation tools and practices in EDB member states, including through the integration of information systems and participation in the development and financing of relevant projects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Sky Frontier Foundation Estimates $611M In Sky Ecosystem Gross Revenue For 2026 With $21 Billion USDS Supply
CommentsNo comment