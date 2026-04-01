Uzbekistan Partners With EDB To Drive Digital Transformation And AI Integration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Development Bank's Digital Initiatives Fund have reached an agreement to develop a joint roadmap for the implementation of projects focused on advancing digital transformation and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies, Trend reports via the bank.

This initiative was discussed during a meeting between Tigran Sargsyan, Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board and curator of the Digital Initiatives Fund, and Sherzod Shermatov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Digital Technologies and Chief Information Officer (CIO).

The proposed areas of collaboration encompass solutions in various sectors, including water resource management, labor market development, jewelry trade, air quality monitoring, among others.

Representatives from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Digital Technologies have expressed their commitment to further evaluating the proposed initiatives and to introducing additional digital solutions that may be eligible for support from the Fund.

The EDB Digital Initiatives Fund was established in June 2020 to support the development of digital transformation tools and practices in EDB member states, including through the integration of information systems and participation in the development and financing of relevant projects.