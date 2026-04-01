Government Cuts Flour, Wheat Prices To Shield Bread Costs From Fuel Spikes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 1 (Petra) – The government has announced a strategic reduction in the prices of flour and wheat for April, a proactive measure aimed at maintaining the stability of bread prices across the Kingdom.The intervention is designed to offset rising operational overhead in the bakery sector, primarily driven by a recent surge in domestic fuel prices following global oil market fluctuations.In a statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply confirmed that the price of "Muwahad" flour – the primary ingredient for subsidized Arabic bread – has been lowered by JD 7.797 per ton. The new price stands at JD 167.475, down from JD 175.272 in March.Simultaneously, the Ministry reduced the price of wheat by JD 6.083 per ton, settling at JD 136.238 compared to the previous month's JD 142.321. This dual reduction is intended to lower the aggregate production costs throughout the bread manufacturing chain.The Ministry emphasized that these adjustments are rooted in the Cabinet's standing mandate to fix the price of Arabic bread. By lowering the cost of raw inputs, the government is effectively absorbing the inflationary pressure caused by the recent rise in international crude oil prices, preventing these costs from being passed on to the consumer."The government remains committed to its policy of stabilizing bread prices," the Ministry stated. "By periodically reviewing and adjusting production inputs, we are ensuring a balance between protecting the consumer's purchasing power and maintaining the operational sustainability of the nation's bakeries."The Ministry underscored that this monthly recalibration is a critical component of Jordan's broader food security strategy. Officials indicated that they will continue to monitor both local and international market variables with precision, asserting that the government will deploy any necessary additional measures to mitigate cost-of-living pressures and safeguard the Kingdom's strategic food reserves.