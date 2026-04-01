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Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Announces Entry Into Off?Road Racing
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 01st April 2026: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced a strategic realignment of its motorsports program, marking its focused entry into off‐road racing in India. This move reflects HMSI's long‐term vision to support emerging motorsport formats and align with Honda's global leadership in rally, motocross, and endurance racing.
Over the past 18 years, HMSI has played a significant role in developing India's motorcycle racing landscape. The company introduced the Honda One Make Race in 2008, participated extensively in national championships such as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), and invested in rider development through advanced platforms, including training on the NSF250R Moto3‐spec machine. HMSI has also supported Indian riders in international programs, including the Honda Asia Dream Cup, Thailand Talent Cup, and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).
In India, off‐road racing has been witnessing growing popularity due to its high entertainment value and accessibility, attracting a wider and more diverse audience. With motorsport interest increasingly shifting toward rally, supercross, and dirt‐based formats, HMSI is evolving its motorsport direction accordingly by expanding its presence in off‐road racing categories while gradually transitioning from circuit racing activities. This transition is aimed at creating greater opportunities for rider participation in formats that are experiencing strong momentum both nationally and globally.
As part of this strategic direction, HMSI is also evaluating the future expansion of its product lineup with a greater focus on adventure and off‐road‐capable motorcycles, in line with the rising interest in all‐terrain riding among Indian enthusiasts.
HMSI's entry into off‐road racing is positioned to open new avenues for rider development, broaden motorsport participation, and provide a strong platform to support its future adventure and off‐road motorcycle offerings tailored for Indian riding conditions.
Over the past 18 years, HMSI has played a significant role in developing India's motorcycle racing landscape. The company introduced the Honda One Make Race in 2008, participated extensively in national championships such as the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), and invested in rider development through advanced platforms, including training on the NSF250R Moto3‐spec machine. HMSI has also supported Indian riders in international programs, including the Honda Asia Dream Cup, Thailand Talent Cup, and the Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).
In India, off‐road racing has been witnessing growing popularity due to its high entertainment value and accessibility, attracting a wider and more diverse audience. With motorsport interest increasingly shifting toward rally, supercross, and dirt‐based formats, HMSI is evolving its motorsport direction accordingly by expanding its presence in off‐road racing categories while gradually transitioning from circuit racing activities. This transition is aimed at creating greater opportunities for rider participation in formats that are experiencing strong momentum both nationally and globally.
As part of this strategic direction, HMSI is also evaluating the future expansion of its product lineup with a greater focus on adventure and off‐road‐capable motorcycles, in line with the rising interest in all‐terrain riding among Indian enthusiasts.
HMSI's entry into off‐road racing is positioned to open new avenues for rider development, broaden motorsport participation, and provide a strong platform to support its future adventure and off‐road motorcycle offerings tailored for Indian riding conditions.
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