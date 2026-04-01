Amir Reconstitutes Board Of Directors Of Qatar Leadership Centre
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued today Amiri Decision No. 16 of 2026, reconstituting the Board of Directors of the Qatar Leadership Centre.
The decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of the Qatar Leadership Centre be reconstituted under the chairmanship of Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, with His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Ali bin Saud Al Thani as Vice-Chairman, and the following members:
- HE Sultan bin Rashid Al Khater
- Khalid Mohammed Al Hitmi
- Aisha Jassim Al Kuwari
- Dr. Eiman Mustafawi
- Maha Masoud Al Marri
The decree also stipulates that the term of membership on the Board shall be three years, renewable for one or more similar terms.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the Official Gazette.
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