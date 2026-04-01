BJP's Chakraborty Accuses Trinamool Of 'Divisive Politics', Lauds SIR, Flags Issue Of 'Dead Voters' (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 1 (IANS) BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty on Wednesday hit out at the Trinamool Congress over what he described as "divisive politics" in West Bengal, while also lauding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and raising concerns over reports of "dead voters." The actor-turned-politician questioned alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and suggested that such issues needed closer scrutiny to ensure transparency in the voting process in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to IANS, on allegations of divisive politics, Chakraborty said this trend emerged after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to power in the state.

He said,“This division between the two communities did not start today. About one to one-and-a-half years after she came to power, it all started. Have you ever heard of Hindu-Muslim division like this in Bengal before? Since then, it has been about dividing people and turning votes in their favour.”

On the issue of SIR and voter lists, he said,“It came to light through SIR that there were so many 'dead voters.' So who was casting votes in the names of these deceased people?”

He further defended the revision exercise, arguing that it applies uniformly.“If others have been affected, then BJP votes must have been affected too. So why are we making unnecessary noise? If something has happened according to the Constitution, then it applies to everyone. So why are they so troubled by it?” he said.

Chakraborty also questioned opposition to the process.“Who all are saying 'no'? I want to ask them, who exactly is opposing this? Which personalities are against it? Ask them what the reason is for saying 'no'. Why shouldn't it happen?” he asked.

He further criticised political rhetoric in the state, adding,“Have you ever heard any party saying 'remove Trinamool Congress'? No, right? They say 'remove the Bharatiya Janata Party'. Calling it a 'fascist party', but you won't hear them say 'remove Trinamool.' So you should understand this.”

On minority outreach and allegations against the BJP, Chakraborty asserted,“I have said it before that the BJP is not against Indian Muslims. You can take this from me, no one understands this better than I do, as I have been inside and seen it myself.”

Clarifying further, he said,“But we are definitely against non-Indian Muslims, and those who live in this country yet wish harm to it. We are against them."

Accusing the ruling party of appeasement politics, he said,“The Trinamool Congress does this openly now. Earlier they used to do it indirectly, but now it's more direct.”

Addressing his own political aspirations, Chakraborty clarified that electoral politics is not his goal.“All these things are not my political ambition. Whatever God has given me, I am not even able to handle that fully,” he said, referring to the national honours he has received. He added,“Why would I want more?”

Explaining his approach to politics, he said,“First of all, I don't fight because if I do, I will become limited to one place. I don't want to be limited. Once I get involved in one place, I will stay there and then I won't go anywhere else. That is my way of doing things.”

On cultural and dietary issues, Chakraborty remarked that food habits should not be politicised.“The BJP is running governments in 21 states - are they deciding what people eat there? Yes, in some places, certain meat has been restricted for religious reasons in sensitive areas. But they only want to do politics over it, saying they won't let us eat meat if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.”

Responding to criticism around films, Chakraborty referred to the movie 'Bengal Files', alleging that it was not allowed to be released in West Bengal, while another film, 'Dhurandhar 2', faced no such restrictions. He questioned the consistency of criticism, stating that a film cannot be labeled propaganda without being viewed, and raised concerns over selective opposition to creative works.

His remarks come amid ongoing political exchanges between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, where issues of governance, identity, and electoral integrity continue to dominate the political narrative ahead of the Assembly polls.