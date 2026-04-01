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Iran Accuses US, Israel of Targeting Critical Civilian Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Iran has accused the United States and Israel of targeting critical civilian nuclear and industrial sites amid a fresh wave of attacks. At the same time, hackers linked to Iran reportedly gained access to FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email, publishing photos and other documents.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US and Israel during an emergency UN Human Rights Council session on Friday, convened to address an alleged US airstrike on a girls’ school in Minab that killed more than 170 children.
“The attack on the school in Minab was not a mere incident, nor a miscalculation,” Araghchi said, calling it “an atrocity crime and against humanity.” He added that the US is targeting civilians and infrastructure “with no regard for laws of war.”
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reportedly preparing options for a potential “final blow” against Iran, according to Axios. The plans involve both ground operations and large-scale bombing campaigns, with four main scenarios presented for President Donald Trump’s consideration. Most focus on seizing or blockading Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil route currently disrupted by the conflict.
Contingency measures reportedly include possible ground incursions into Iran to secure highly enriched uranium at nuclear facilities. Earlier reports suggested the deployment of up to 10,000 additional US troops to the region, though White House officials emphasize that any ground operation remains hypothetical.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the US and Israel during an emergency UN Human Rights Council session on Friday, convened to address an alleged US airstrike on a girls’ school in Minab that killed more than 170 children.
“The attack on the school in Minab was not a mere incident, nor a miscalculation,” Araghchi said, calling it “an atrocity crime and against humanity.” He added that the US is targeting civilians and infrastructure “with no regard for laws of war.”
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reportedly preparing options for a potential “final blow” against Iran, according to Axios. The plans involve both ground operations and large-scale bombing campaigns, with four main scenarios presented for President Donald Trump’s consideration. Most focus on seizing or blockading Iranian islands near the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil route currently disrupted by the conflict.
Contingency measures reportedly include possible ground incursions into Iran to secure highly enriched uranium at nuclear facilities. Earlier reports suggested the deployment of up to 10,000 additional US troops to the region, though White House officials emphasize that any ground operation remains hypothetical.
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