Trends & Strategies Shaping The Sourcing Software Market, 2026-2030 & 2035, Featuring Strategic Analysis Of IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Workday, GEP, Coupa, Zycus, Ivalua And More

Dublin, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sourcing Software Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, and trends and strategies. It provides historic and forecast growth data segmented by geography.

The sourcing software market is witnessing rapid growth, forecasted to expand from $11.61 billion in 2025 to $20.07 billion by 2030. This impressive trajectory, with a CAGR of 11.2%, is driven by several factors, including the increasing globalization of supply chains, the complexity of supplier networks, and the early digitization of procurement processes aimed at optimizing costs.

The growing adoption of AI-driven supplier insights, sustainable sourcing practices, digital procurement transformations, and real-time supplier visibility are also significant contributors to this growth. Additionally, trends such as cloud-based sourcing platforms, supplier risk management tools, and data analytics integration are reshaping the procurement landscape.

The rise of remote work is a pivotal factor propelling the sourcing software market forward. This trend, fueled by technological advancements and shifting workforce preferences, necessitates sophisticated sourcing software that equips remote teams with tools to efficiently manage procurement processes and strategic sourcing initiatives globally. For instance, between October 2022 and August 2023, the telework rate in the United States ranged from 17.9% to 20%, highlighting the increasing prevalence of remote work dynamics.

Leading companies in the sourcing software market, such as LTIMindtree Limited, are developing cutting-edge solutions like AI-powered autonomous sourcing platforms. For example, the newly launched Navisource platform aims to lower procurement costs and streamline workflows using AI, with compatibility across major enterprise platforms, including Ariba and SAP S/4HANA.

October 2023 marked a significant acquisition for Accenture with the purchase of the Shelby Group, a strategic move to enhance its sourcing and procurement technology capabilities. This fortifies its position in meeting the growing demand for digital procurement solutions across industries including manufacturing, consumer, healthcare, financial services, and technology.

Prominent players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, and others. With North America currently being the largest market, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region by the forecast period's end. Key geographies include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, among others.

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Report Scope:

Markets Covered:



Type: On-premise; Cloud-based

Enterprise Size: Large; SMEs End-User Industry: Retail; Manufacturing; Transportation; Healthcare; Others

Subsegments: On-Premise: Enterprise Solutions; SMB Solutions. Cloud-Based: Public; Private; Hybrid Cloud Solutions

Companies Mentioned: IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Workday, GEP, Coupa, Zycus, Ivalua, and more

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, UK, USA, and others

Regions: Asia-Pacific, SE Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast

Data: Ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita

Delivery Format: Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with Excel Dashboard

Key Attributes