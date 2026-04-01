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Michael Flynn to Receive USD1.2M Settlement Over Russiagate Prosecution
(MENAFN) The US Department of Justice has reached a settlement in a lawsuit filed by Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, related to his prosecution during the Russiagate investigation.
A federal court in Tampa, reviewing Flynn’s claims of malicious prosecution, was notified of the agreement on Wednesday. Reports indicate that the DOJ will pay approximately $1.2 million, far short of the $50 million Flynn initially sought.
Flynn, a member of Trump’s first administration, was among several officials charged following recommendations from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Department of Justice described the settlement as “an important step” in addressing what it called a “historic injustice” linked to Russiagate-era prosecutions. Flynn said he had been subjected to a “partisan pursuit that weaponized federal law enforcement in an audacious and unjust manner” and praised the current DOJ leadership for demonstrating commitment to addressing a “crisis of politicized justice.”
The investigation stemmed in part from a controversial FBI inquiry during the 2016 election, which used the so-called Steele dossier—a collection of unverified claims about Trump’s Russian connections funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and compiled by a former British intelligence officer.
Flynn was dismissed weeks into his role for providing misleading information to then-Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions regarding sanctions on Russia, though he claimed prosecutors violated an agreement by seeking a prison sentence.
After losing the 2020 election, Trump issued a pardon for Flynn. Flynn filed his lawsuit in 2023, at which time the Biden Justice Department initially tried to have the case dismissed. That position changed after Trump returned to office in 2025.
A federal court in Tampa, reviewing Flynn’s claims of malicious prosecution, was notified of the agreement on Wednesday. Reports indicate that the DOJ will pay approximately $1.2 million, far short of the $50 million Flynn initially sought.
Flynn, a member of Trump’s first administration, was among several officials charged following recommendations from Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated alleged connections between the Trump campaign and Russia.
The Department of Justice described the settlement as “an important step” in addressing what it called a “historic injustice” linked to Russiagate-era prosecutions. Flynn said he had been subjected to a “partisan pursuit that weaponized federal law enforcement in an audacious and unjust manner” and praised the current DOJ leadership for demonstrating commitment to addressing a “crisis of politicized justice.”
The investigation stemmed in part from a controversial FBI inquiry during the 2016 election, which used the so-called Steele dossier—a collection of unverified claims about Trump’s Russian connections funded by Hillary Clinton’s campaign and compiled by a former British intelligence officer.
Flynn was dismissed weeks into his role for providing misleading information to then-Vice President Mike Pence about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. He later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about discussions regarding sanctions on Russia, though he claimed prosecutors violated an agreement by seeking a prison sentence.
After losing the 2020 election, Trump issued a pardon for Flynn. Flynn filed his lawsuit in 2023, at which time the Biden Justice Department initially tried to have the case dismissed. That position changed after Trump returned to office in 2025.
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